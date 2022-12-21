This is when Sheffield's GP surgeries and walk-in centre will be open over Christmas 2022

Nobody wants to fall ill over Christmas, but if you do there are still plenty of healthcare options available to you this Christmas.

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, it is guaranteed that most GP surgeries will be closed on the day itself.

With that in mind we have put together the opening hours of both Sheffield’s walk-in centres, and some of the city’s doctors’ surgeries.

Walk-in and minor injury centres:

The NHS walk-in centre on Broad Lane in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Walk-in Centre, Rockingham House, 75 Broad Lane, Sheffield:

A spokesperson for the Centre posted on Facebook: “We’ll be open as usual, Monday to Sunday, between 8am – 10pm during the festive period, including Bank Holidays.

“We see patients with the highest clinical need first, so please be prepared that you may need to wait to see a clinician.

- If you feel unwell over the festive period, you can check your symptoms and find advice on where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine using 111.nhs.uk.

- You can also call the free NHS 111 service for urgent medical help that isn't life-threatening.

- Your local pharmacist can give you free health and self-care advice for various minor illnesses.

“You can find us here: https://onemedicalgroup.co.uk/.../sheffield-walk-in-centre/ ”

Royal Hallamshire Minor Injuries Unit, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, 12 Claremont Cres, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2TA

Closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).

Here is the opening hours information released by surgeries across Sheffield concerning the two Christmas bank holidays, which fall on December 26 (Boxing Day) and 27 (Christmas Day substitute) in 2022. We have also listed the closure dates around the substitute New Year’s Day bank holiday which falls on a Sunday in 2023.

GP surgeries:

Birley Health Centre, 120 Birley Lane, Sheffield, S12 3BP:

Closed – Monday 26th & Tuesday 27th December, 2022

Reopening – 28th December, 2022

Closed – Monday 2nd January, 2023

Reopening – Tuesday 3rd January, 2023

Click here to view their website.

Blackstock Road Surgery, 29 Blackstock Road, Sheffield S14 1AB:

Their website states: “Please note we are closed on the 26th & 27th December and again on the 2nd January for the Bank Holidays. If you require healthcare on these days please see our when we are closed section on our opening hours page.”

Click here to visit their website.

Devonshire Green Medical Centre, 126 Devonshire St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S3 7SF:

The Medical Centre’s website states: “Our Christmas closures are:

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER - TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER - normal service will resume the following day.

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY - normal service will resume the following day.”

Click here to visit their website.

Dykes Hall Medical Centre, Deer Park Surgery, 3 Deer Park Close, Stannington, Sheffield:

Friday, 23rd December: Times as Normal

Saturday 24th December: CLOSED

Sunday 25th December: CLOSED

Monday 26th December: CLOSED

Tuesday 27th DecemberCLOSED

Wednesday 28th December: Times as Normal

Thursday 29th December: Times as Normal

Friday 30th December: Times as Normal

Saturday 31st December: PRE-BOOKABLE ONLY

Sunday 1st January: CLOSED

Monday 2nd January: CLOSED

Click here to view their website.

Dykes Hall Medical Centre, 156 Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield:

Friday, 23rd December: Times as Normal

Saturday 24th December: CLOSED

Sunday 25th December: CLOSED

Monday 26th December: CLOSED

Tuesday 27th DecemberCLOSED

Wednesday 28th December: Times as Normal

Thursday 29th December: Times as Normal

Friday 30th December: Times as Normal

Saturday 31st December: PRE-BOOKABLE ONLY

Sunday 1st January: CLOSED

Monday 2nd January: CLOSED

Click here to view their website.

Ecclesall Medical Centre, 334 Millhouses Lane, Ecclesall:

Wed 21 Dec – open: 09:00 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00

Thu 22 Dec – open: 09:00 - 12:00

Fri 23 Dec – open: 09:00 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00

Sat 24 Dec – closed

Sun 25 Dec – closed

Mon 26 Dec – closed

Click here to visit their website.

Hanover Medical Centre, 100 William St, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2EB:

The Medical Centre’s website states: “Our Christmas closures are:

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER - TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER - normal service will resume the following day.

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY - normal service will resume the following day.”

Click here to visit their website.

Handsworth Medical Practice, 432 Handsworth Rd, Handsworth, Sheffield S13 9BZ:

- Monday 26th December (Boxing Day) – closed all day

- Tuesday 27th December (Christmas Day substitute day) – closed all day

- Monday 2nd January, 2023 (New Years Day substitute day) – closed all day

Click here to visit their website.

The Hollies Medical Centre, 20 St Andrew’s Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S11 9AL:

- Sunday, December 25 – closed all day

- Monday, December 26 – closed all day

Click here to visit their website.

Kingswell Surgery, 40 Shrewsbury Road, Penistone, Sheffield, S36 6DY:

Monday 26th December – CLOSED

Tuesday 27th December – CLOSED

Wednesday 28th December – OPEN AS NORMAL

Thursday 29th December – OPEN AS NORMAL

Friday 30th December – OPEN AS NORMAL

Monday 2nd January – CLOSED

Click here to view their website.

Melrose Surgery, Burngreave Rd, Burngreave, Sheffield, S3 9DE:

Friday 23rd December – 8am until 12.30pmMonday 26th December – CLOSEDTuesday 27th December – CLOSEDWednesday 28th December – CLOSED – Please access services via ShiregreenThursday 29th December – CLOSED – Please access services via ShiregreenFriday 30th December – CLOSED – Please access services via ShiregreenMonday 2nd January – CLOSED

Middlewood Medical Centre, Fairlawns, 621 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 1TT:

Closed from Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) through to Thursday, December 27 (substitute Christmas Day bank holiday).

Closed from New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) through to Monday, Januay 2, 2023 (substitute New Year’s Day bank holiday).

Click here to view their website.

Penistone Group Practice, 19 High Street, Penistone, Sheffield S36 6BR:

FRIDAY 23rd DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

MONDAY 26th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY

TUESDAY 27th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY

WEDNESDAY 28th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

THURSDAY 29th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

FRIDAY 30th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

MONDAY 02nd JANUARY 2023 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY

TUESDAY 03rd JANUARY 2023 08:00AM – 6:30PM

Click here to view their website.

Shiregreen Medical Centre, Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, S5 0RG:

Friday 23rd December – 8am until 6pm

Monday 26th December – CLOSED

Tuesday 27th December – CLOSED

Wednesday 28th December – 8am until 6pm

Thursday 29th December – 8am until 2.30pm

Friday 30th December – 8am until 6pm

Click here to view their website. Monday 2nd January – CLOSED

Sothall Medical Centre, 24 Eckington Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1HQ:

Thursday December 22nd – Closed from 12noon – 14.30 PM. Open the rest of the day as normal

Friday December 23rd – Normal Opening Hours

Monday December 26th – Closed

Tuesday December 27th – Closed

Wednesday December 28th – Normal Opening Hours

Thursday December 29th – Normal Opening Hours

Friday December 30th – Normal Opening Hours

Monday January 2nd – Closed

Tuesday January 3rd – Normal Opening Hours

Click here to visit their website.

Sloan Medical Centre, 2 Little London Road, Sheffield S8 0YH:

Their website states: “Please note we are closed on the 26th & 27th December and again on the 2nd January for the Bank Holidays. If you require healthcare on these days please see our when we are closed section on our opening hours page.”

Click here to visit their website.

Stonecroft Medical Centre, 871 Gleadless Road, Sheffield, S12:

Friday December 23rd - Normal Opening Hours

Monday December 26th - Closed

Tuesday December 27th - Closed

Wednesday December 28th - Normal Opening Hours

Thursday December 29th - Normal Opening Hours

Friday December 30th – Normal Opening Hours

Monday January 2nd - Closed

Tuesday January 3rd - Normal Opening Hours

Click here to view their website.

The Thorpe Practice, 15 Main Street, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, S12 4LA:

Friday 23rd December: Normal working hours

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th December: Closed

Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December: Closed

Wednesday 28th Thursday 29th and Friday 30th December are Normal working Hours

Saturday 31st December, Sunday 1st January and Monday 2nd January 2023: Closed

Click here to view their website.

The Thorpe Practice, Moorthorpe Way, Moorthorpe Bank, Sheffield, S20 6PD:

Friday 23rd December: Normal working hours

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th December: Closed

Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December: Closed

Wednesday 28th Thursday 29th and Friday 30th December are Normal working Hours

Saturday 31st December, Sunday 1st January and Monday 2nd January 2023: Closed

Click here to view their website.

Thurgoland Surgery, Roper Ln, Thurgoland, Sheffield S35 7AA:

FRIDAY 23rd DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

MONDAY 26th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY

TUESDAY 27th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY

WEDNESDAY 28th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

THURSDAY 29th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

FRIDAY 30th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM

MONDAY 02nd JANUARY 2023 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY

TUESDAY 03rd JANUARY 2023 08:00AM – 6:30PM

Click here to view their website.

Tramways Medical Centre, 54A Holme Lane, Sheffield, S6 4JQ:

Closed from Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) through to Thursday, December 27 (substitute Christmas Day bank holiday).

Closed from New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) through to Monday, Januay 2, 2023 (substitute New Year’s Day bank holiday).

Click here to view their website.

Upperthorpe Medical Centre, 30 Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 3FT:

Wed 21 Dec – open: 08:30 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00

Thu 22 Dec – open 08:30 - 15:00

Fri 23 Dec – open: 08:30 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00

Sat 24 Dec – closed

Sun 25 Dec – closed

Mon 26 Dec – closed

