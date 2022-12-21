This is when Sheffield's GP surgeries and walk-in centre will be open over Christmas 2022

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, it is guaranteed that most GP surgeries will be closed on the day itself.
With that in mind we have put together the opening hours of both Sheffield’s walk-in centres, and some of the city’s doctors’ surgeries.
Walk-in and minor injury centres:
Sheffield Walk-in Centre, Rockingham House, 75 Broad Lane, Sheffield:
A spokesperson for the Centre posted on Facebook: “We’ll be open as usual, Monday to Sunday, between 8am – 10pm during the festive period, including Bank Holidays.
“We see patients with the highest clinical need first, so please be prepared that you may need to wait to see a clinician.
- If you feel unwell over the festive period, you can check your symptoms and find advice on where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine using 111.nhs.uk.
- You can also call the free NHS 111 service for urgent medical help that isn't life-threatening.
- Your local pharmacist can give you free health and self-care advice for various minor illnesses.
“You can find us here: https://onemedicalgroup.co.uk/.../sheffield-walk-in-centre/ ”
Royal Hallamshire Minor Injuries Unit, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, 12 Claremont Cres, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2TA
Closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).
Here is the opening hours information released by surgeries across Sheffield concerning the two Christmas bank holidays, which fall on December 26 (Boxing Day) and 27 (Christmas Day substitute) in 2022. We have also listed the closure dates around the substitute New Year’s Day bank holiday which falls on a Sunday in 2023.
GP surgeries:
Birley Health Centre, 120 Birley Lane, Sheffield, S12 3BP:
Closed – Monday 26th & Tuesday 27th December, 2022
Reopening – 28th December, 2022
Closed – Monday 2nd January, 2023
Reopening – Tuesday 3rd January, 2023
Blackstock Road Surgery, 29 Blackstock Road, Sheffield S14 1AB:
Their website states: “Please note we are closed on the 26th & 27th December and again on the 2nd January for the Bank Holidays. If you require healthcare on these days please see our when we are closed section on our opening hours page.”
Devonshire Green Medical Centre, 126 Devonshire St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S3 7SF:
The Medical Centre’s website states: “Our Christmas closures are:
MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER - TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER - normal service will resume the following day.
MONDAY 2ND JANUARY - normal service will resume the following day.”
Dykes Hall Medical Centre, Deer Park Surgery, 3 Deer Park Close, Stannington, Sheffield:
Friday, 23rd December: Times as Normal
Saturday 24th December: CLOSED
Sunday 25th December: CLOSED
Monday 26th December: CLOSED
Tuesday 27th DecemberCLOSED
Wednesday 28th December: Times as Normal
Thursday 29th December: Times as Normal
Friday 30th December: Times as Normal
Saturday 31st December: PRE-BOOKABLE ONLY
Sunday 1st January: CLOSED
Monday 2nd January: CLOSED
Dykes Hall Medical Centre, 156 Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield:
Friday, 23rd December: Times as Normal
Saturday 24th December: CLOSED
Sunday 25th December: CLOSED
Monday 26th December: CLOSED
Tuesday 27th DecemberCLOSED
Wednesday 28th December: Times as Normal
Thursday 29th December: Times as Normal
Friday 30th December: Times as Normal
Saturday 31st December: PRE-BOOKABLE ONLY
Sunday 1st January: CLOSED
Monday 2nd January: CLOSED
Ecclesall Medical Centre, 334 Millhouses Lane, Ecclesall:
Wed 21 Dec – open: 09:00 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00
Thu 22 Dec – open: 09:00 - 12:00
Fri 23 Dec – open: 09:00 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00
Sat 24 Dec – closed
Sun 25 Dec – closed
Mon 26 Dec – closed
Hanover Medical Centre, 100 William St, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2EB:
The Medical Centre’s website states: “Our Christmas closures are:
MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER - TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER - normal service will resume the following day.
MONDAY 2ND JANUARY - normal service will resume the following day.”
Handsworth Medical Practice, 432 Handsworth Rd, Handsworth, Sheffield S13 9BZ:
- Monday 26th December (Boxing Day) – closed all day
- Tuesday 27th December (Christmas Day substitute day) – closed all day
- Monday 2nd January, 2023 (New Years Day substitute day) – closed all day
The Hollies Medical Centre, 20 St Andrew’s Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S11 9AL:
- Sunday, December 25 – closed all day
- Monday, December 26 – closed all day
Kingswell Surgery, 40 Shrewsbury Road, Penistone, Sheffield, S36 6DY:
Monday 26th December – CLOSED
Tuesday 27th December – CLOSED
Wednesday 28th December – OPEN AS NORMAL
Thursday 29th December – OPEN AS NORMAL
Friday 30th December – OPEN AS NORMAL
Monday 2nd January – CLOSED
Melrose Surgery, Burngreave Rd, Burngreave, Sheffield, S3 9DE:
Friday 23rd December – 8am until 12.30pmMonday 26th December – CLOSEDTuesday 27th December – CLOSEDWednesday 28th December – CLOSED – Please access services via ShiregreenThursday 29th December – CLOSED – Please access services via ShiregreenFriday 30th December – CLOSED – Please access services via ShiregreenMonday 2nd January – CLOSED
Middlewood Medical Centre, Fairlawns, 621 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 1TT:
Closed from Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) through to Thursday, December 27 (substitute Christmas Day bank holiday).
Closed from New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) through to Monday, Januay 2, 2023 (substitute New Year’s Day bank holiday).
Penistone Group Practice, 19 High Street, Penistone, Sheffield S36 6BR:
FRIDAY 23rd DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
MONDAY 26th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY
TUESDAY 27th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY
WEDNESDAY 28th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
THURSDAY 29th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
FRIDAY 30th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
MONDAY 02nd JANUARY 2023 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY
TUESDAY 03rd JANUARY 2023 08:00AM – 6:30PM
Shiregreen Medical Centre, Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, S5 0RG:
Friday 23rd December – 8am until 6pm
Monday 26th December – CLOSED
Tuesday 27th December – CLOSED
Wednesday 28th December – 8am until 6pm
Thursday 29th December – 8am until 2.30pm
Friday 30th December – 8am until 6pm
Click here to view their website. Monday 2nd January – CLOSED
Sothall Medical Centre, 24 Eckington Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1HQ:
Thursday December 22nd – Closed from 12noon – 14.30 PM. Open the rest of the day as normal
Friday December 23rd – Normal Opening Hours
Monday December 26th – Closed
Tuesday December 27th – Closed
Wednesday December 28th – Normal Opening Hours
Thursday December 29th – Normal Opening Hours
Friday December 30th – Normal Opening Hours
Monday January 2nd – Closed
Tuesday January 3rd – Normal Opening Hours
Sloan Medical Centre, 2 Little London Road, Sheffield S8 0YH:
Their website states: “Please note we are closed on the 26th & 27th December and again on the 2nd January for the Bank Holidays. If you require healthcare on these days please see our when we are closed section on our opening hours page.”
Stonecroft Medical Centre, 871 Gleadless Road, Sheffield, S12:
Friday December 23rd - Normal Opening Hours
Monday December 26th - Closed
Tuesday December 27th - Closed
Wednesday December 28th - Normal Opening Hours
Thursday December 29th - Normal Opening Hours
Friday December 30th – Normal Opening Hours
Monday January 2nd - Closed
Tuesday January 3rd - Normal Opening Hours
The Thorpe Practice, 15 Main Street, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, S12 4LA:
Friday 23rd December: Normal working hours
Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th December: Closed
Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December: Closed
Wednesday 28th Thursday 29th and Friday 30th December are Normal working Hours
Saturday 31st December, Sunday 1st January and Monday 2nd January 2023: Closed
The Thorpe Practice, Moorthorpe Way, Moorthorpe Bank, Sheffield, S20 6PD:
Friday 23rd December: Normal working hours
Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th December: Closed
Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December: Closed
Wednesday 28th Thursday 29th and Friday 30th December are Normal working Hours
Saturday 31st December, Sunday 1st January and Monday 2nd January 2023: Closed
Thurgoland Surgery, Roper Ln, Thurgoland, Sheffield S35 7AA:
FRIDAY 23rd DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
MONDAY 26th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY
TUESDAY 27th DECEMBER 2022 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY
WEDNESDAY 28th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
THURSDAY 29th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
FRIDAY 30th DECEMBER 2022 08:00AM – 6:30PM
MONDAY 02nd JANUARY 2023 CLOSED – BANK HOLIDAY
TUESDAY 03rd JANUARY 2023 08:00AM – 6:30PM
Tramways Medical Centre, 54A Holme Lane, Sheffield, S6 4JQ:
Closed from Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) through to Thursday, December 27 (substitute Christmas Day bank holiday).
Closed from New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) through to Monday, Januay 2, 2023 (substitute New Year’s Day bank holiday).
Upperthorpe Medical Centre, 30 Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 3FT:
Wed 21 Dec – open: 08:30 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00
Thu 22 Dec – open 08:30 - 15:00
Fri 23 Dec – open: 08:30 - 12:30, 14:00 - 18:00
Sat 24 Dec – closed
Sun 25 Dec – closed
Mon 26 Dec – closed