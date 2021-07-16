This is how Sheffield NHS trust has rewarded its health care heroes for work during pandemic

For Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, the answer has been an extra day off that they have called the ‘gift of time’, as a gesture of appreciation.

Bosses at the trust, which provides mental health, learning disability and substance misuse services , were frequently told by their workers that during the last year, time was the thing they needed most.

And now staff have told how they used their gift.

Charlie Hobson and David Higginbottom at the England v Germany game

Helen Crimlisk, a consultant psychiatrist and deputy medical director, spent time with her family who had previously been shielding. She said: “I met with my sister and her husband and their daughter who has needed to shield for most of the last year as a result of serious health problems.

“We were blessed with good weather and a great pub lunch and walk in the Peak District.”

Others watched England beat Germany in Euro 2020. Charlie Hobson, technical support manager, and David Higginbottom, senior directorate finance officer, used their day to attend the match.

David added: "Supporting Sheffield Wednesday I don’t get many euphoric moments like that! After not being able to attend any events over the past 15 months it was quite special."

Helen Crimlisk (left) with her family.jpg

Katie Harris, a senior community intensive support nurse, spent her gift of time day with her daughter. She said: "I spent my time with my eldest daughter who was booked in for an operation. My daughter has endured health problems since being a teenager and now at 23, they are finally going to investigate further.

"This has been debilitating for her as it has impacted on her day to day life including missing out on various events and celebrations such as her 21st birthday. I am so glad I had the chance to be there for her.”

A spokesman said: “The gift of time is a small way that the organisation is prioritising the wellbeing of staff as the NHS strives to give great care for patients in the city. Teams have worked relentlessly to maintain mental health and social care services in Sheffield.”

