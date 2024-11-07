This autumn Light Peer Support are asking if you can spare them a cuppa

As we move into the cooler, darker months, those affected by perinatal mental health difficulties can find it even harder to find the motivation to get out and about with their little ones.

Perinatal mental illness affects up to 27% of new and expectant mums and covers a wide range of conditions.*

The simple task of drinking a whole cup of warm tea can be hard as a new parent – how many times have you re-heated just one cup due to all of the distractions of parenting?

Who are Light Peer Support?

A group of mums and their babies at a support group run by Light Peer Support

Light runs support groups and one to one sessions with peer support workers to help parents sit down, talk through their concerns and enjoy a whole cup of tea or coffee.

The team all have their own experiences of perinatal mental health difficulties, so offer completely safe, non-judgemental spaces to help families.

Thanks to the support Light gets from funders and fundraisers, groups now operate in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.

Light Peer Support worker takes three Mums and their children on a wellbeing walk

Walk with Light – the colder months

Light also runs weekly walks, during term time, in parks across Sheffield, to help boost parents’ confidence in getting out into green spaces in all weathers.

14 Nov: Hillsborough Park

21 Nov: Endcliffe Park

How your donations help Light Peer Support:

£3 a month helps us supply refreshments for those affected by perinatal mental health difficulties

£6 a month allows us to send a welcome pack to someone who has signed up for support, with all the information about Light, our locations, our support and some wellbeing treats to give them a little lift

£10 a month helps towards giving a parent one to one support by text, email or video call

All donations really can change a life forever and help parents see that there is Light at the end of the tunnel.

If you can spare Light a cuppa or two, please donate today https://bit.ly/LPS_BuyACuppa

How can I get help from Light Peer Support?

If you, or someone you know, needs support contact Light today. You don’t need a referral from a GP, you just need to call, text or email the team.

Phone: 0114 438 8962

Text: 07523 242 212

*(Source: https://www.england.nhs.uk/mental-health/perinatal)