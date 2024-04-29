These are the best (and worst) desk positions for your health and back pain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many times, it can be hard to know if your desk posture is affecting your wellbeing. Seemingly innocent positions could cause long-lasting problems for your back and neck.

But fear not, as there’s a guide to help you straighten up, courtesy of physical wellbeing expert Jon Booker at Westfield Health, Sheffield-based workplace wellbeing provider.

Jon has now shared the best and the worst positions for your health in this posture playbook, featuring some familiar animal archetypes:

A prawn sat at a desk, hunched over, illustrating bad posture.

BEST: The Meerkat

The monitor is at eye level, with elbows close to the body. The good lumbar support and a straight back mean the meerkat has mastered the art of desk posture.

Sure, their feet aren’t touching the ground… but they can’t help that. Your feet should be flat on the ground or on a footrest for optimal comfort.

The Flamingo

A sloth sat at a desk, slouched over, illustrating different desk postures.

Are you a left or right crosser? 62% of people cross their right leg, and 26% cross their left leg. While seemingly harmless, long periods of crossing your legs can spell trouble for your lower back, even potentially misaligning your pelvis.

It’s also important to ensure the monitor is at eye level to avoid eye strain and neck pain.

The Prawn

Hunching over your desk like a prawn is one of the easiest postures to fall into, but it’s a one-way ticket to musculoskeletal discomfort and long-term issues

Jon advises: “Many of us can relate to this prawn posture a little too often, but it’s doing us no favours. The spine is forced into an unnatural position, placing excessive strain on the neck, shoulders, and lower back. This can lead to chronic pain.

If you struggle with this, try an ergonomic desk setup. For example, adjustable chair and desk heights, as well as taking breaks to stretch and move. How about a walking meeting instead?”

The Gorilla

Ever find yourself in this crunch-time position? It’s a recipe for chronic back pain and strained eyes. Standing up to work is not a bad position, but a standing desk would suit much better for eye level and strong posture health.

Jon warns: “When we are standing, the spine has a natural curve in the small of the back. When we stand and lean forward, this curve reverses, doubling the usual pressure on the spine's lower portion, which can lead to back pain.”

WORST: The Sloth

This looks cosy, but it’s the worst position for your health. This posture can cramp nerves and muscles, while significant slouching can lead to potential joint degradation.

According to Jon Booker, “Balancing work and catching up with our favourite TV shows often means extended periods of sitting, which can take a toll on our back and overall health.

Prolonged sitting can increase the likelihood of developing conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. That’s why we want to help people live and feel healthier in both big and small ways. We know that healthy people are happier and more productive, and our vision is to work with like-minded people and businesses to inspire healthy choices.”

Jon’s 7 steps to perfect posture:

1. Keep your back straight and elbows tucked in.

2. Plant both feet flat on the ground.

3. Relax your shoulders whilst typing.

4. Take regular breaks to stretch and move, every one to two hours.

5. Try an ergonomic chair with lumbar support.

6. Incorporate back-strengthening exercises into your daily routine.

7. Mix up your position throughout the day with standing desks or walking meetings.

When should I get help with back pain?