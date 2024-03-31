Theo's Egg Run 2024: Hundreds of motorbikes roar through Sheffield in annual ride for Children's Hospital

The final figure isn't in, but some attendees think there could have been as many as 1,000 bikes out today.

Hundreds of motorbikes paraded through Sheffield today in an annual charity ride for the Children's Hospital.

Theo's Egg Run 2024 may well go down as one of the most attended events in its history. The final figure isn't in yet, but fans are estimating there could have been 800 bikes and as many as 1,000.

The Egg Run began at Europa Link at 10am and ran to Weston Park, and the army of colourful and often-costumed motorcyclists would have been unmissable to pedestrians and passing cars alike.

The route was led by Sheffield Children's Hospital patron and two-time World Superbike Champion, James Toseland.

Participation cost a minimum donation of £2, with every penny raised going toward's the hospital.

This year's goal was to raise £8,962 to fund a specialist scope for the hospital's neurosurgery department.

However, another goal was also to reportedly break a total of £100,000 raised across the event's history. the final fundraising total is yet to be announced.

Photographer Dean Atkins was on hand to capture the cavalcade as it arrived at Weston Park. See our gallery below for 16 of the best pictures from this inspiring charity event.

