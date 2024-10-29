The Porterbrook: Sheffield care home staff “delighted” as CQC rates it "good" for first time

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:27 BST
A Sheffield care home has been rated ‘good’ overall for the first time by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Porterbrook care home, on Tapton Crescent Road in Crosspool, had previously only been rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’.

Lynne Cannell, the home manager, said: “I really couldn’t be prouder of my amazing team that I have the pleasure of working with.”

An inspection report, published on October 2, gave The Porterbrook a ‘good’ rating overall, and in all five key areas.

The Porterbrook staff in October 2024, after being achieving a CQC rating of 'good'.placeholder image
The Porterbrook staff in October 2024, after being achieving a CQC rating of 'good'. | The Porterbrook

Since its registration with the CQC in 2016, its rating moved back and forth between ‘inadequate’ and ‘requires improvement’.

It had been rated ‘requires improvement’, the better of the two, since 2019.

Ms Cannell added: “My kind and dedicated team go above and [beyond] every day supporting our residents.

“Feedback from residents, relatives and healthcare professionals testify [to] this, [and] the final icing on the cake has been to receive this grading from the CQC.”

The Porterbrook, on Tapton Crescent Road.placeholder image
The Porterbrook, on Tapton Crescent Road. | Google

The CQC’s inspection summary says the home, which is run by Tapton Care Limited, made significant improvements since the last inspection.

It reads: “The management team promoted safety, events and incidents were investigated, and lessons learnt to embed and promote good practice. 

“Staff were kind and caring and delivered good care and treatment following evidence-based practice and predominantly people experienced good outcomes.”

Related topics:Sheffield
