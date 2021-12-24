NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is encouraging the public to choose the right service if they are ill during the festive period.

GP practices and other urgent care services have remained open throughout the pandemic, but health services across Sheffield are extremely busy.

That’s why the group says it’s more important than ever before to choose the right service for you and your needs, to ensure you get seen as quickly as possible and to free up urgent and emergency care services for those who need it the most.

The NHS Broad Lane walk-in health centre in Sheffield is open from 8am until 10pm every day, including Christmas Day

Dr Terry Hudsen, GP and chair of NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “There are lots of urgent care services available in Sheffield, you may not always need to go to A&E or to see a GP. There may be other services that can treat you more quickly and appropriately.

“If you’re unsure what service to use, call 111 or use https://111.nhs.uk/, who can advise appropriately. NHS 111 helps people get the right advice and treatment when they urgently need it. Clinicians, such as nurses, doctors, pharmacists and paramedics now play an important role in NHS 111. In fact, over 50% of people who call 111 speak to someone in one of these roles.”

Your local pharmacist can help with a wide range of minor illness and ailments without booking an appointment. Pharmacists are experts in medicines and how medicines work.

Most pharmacies have a quiet area where you can speak in private, and many are open during the evenings and weekends. They can also help you decide if you need to see a doctor. You can see pharmacy times over the Christmas period here.

If you need to see a GP when your practice is closed, you can access the GP out-of-hours service. There are a range of NHS urgent and routine healthcare services available on weekday evenings and at weekends through ‘hubs’ across Sheffield, including on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. You can book appointments for these services through your usual GP practice or by contacting NHS 111 when your GP practice is closed.

Walk-in services treat minor illnesses and injuries that do not need a visit to A&E. The Broad Lane walk-in centre is open from 8am until 10pm every day, including Christmas Day, and sees people of all ages without an appointment.

The Minor Injuries Unit at the Royal Hallamshire hospital is open from 8am until 8pm every day, apart from Christmas Day, and provides treatment for adults with less serious injuries.Many people go to the Accident and Emergency department at Sheffield’s hospitals with minor injuries when they could usually be treated much more quickly at the Minor Injuries Unit.

Dr Hudsen also urged people to take up the offer of a flu vaccine, along with their COVID-19 jabs, saying that if you get both at the same time you’re more likely to get seriously ill.

For more information on urgent care services, and the best option for you and your family, visit the CCG’s Urgent Care website.