Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across the country.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Yorkshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Reeth Medical Centre - Reeth, Richmond There were 391 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre in Reeth, Richmond, and the response rate was 60%. 90% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 7% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

2 . Dr GT Hendow's Practice - Hull There were 370 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr GT Hendow's Practice in Hull, and the response rate was 32%. 89% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 11% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

3 . Dr Mitchell - North Ferriby There were 237 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchell in North Ferriby, and the response rate was 46%. 85% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 15% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.