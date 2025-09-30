Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on how patients in Sheffield really feel their GP surgeries are performing, including their reception teams.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Sheffield where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Broomhill Surgery There were 250 survey forms sent out to patients at Broomhill Surgery in Sheffield, and the response rate was 40%. 74% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 23% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps

2 . Nethergreen Surgery There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Nethergreen Surgery in Sheffield, and the response rate was 46%. 72% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 26% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps

3 . Harold Street Medical Centre There were 667 survey forms sent out to patients at Harold Street Medical Centre in Sheffield, and the response rate was 19%. 70% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 27% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps