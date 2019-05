Hospitals are judged on how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led they are. They can either be graded Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate.

1. Sheffield Children's Hospital - Good Safe - Requires improvement, Effective - Good, Caring - Good, Responsive - Good, Well-led - Good Andrew Roe Photography JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Northern General Hospital - Good Safe - Good, Effective - Good, Caring - Good, Responsive - Outstanding, Well-led - Good JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Weston Park Hospital - Requires Improvement Safe - Good, Effective - Requires improvement, Caring - Outstanding, Responsive - Outstanding, Well-led - Requires improvement Andrew Roe JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Royal Hallamshire Hospital - Good Safe - Good, Effective - Good, Caring - Good, Responsive - Good, Well-led - Outstanding JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more