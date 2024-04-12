South Yorkshire GPs: The best and worst surgeries according to the Care Quality Commission

87 per cent of rated GP practices in South Yorkshire are considered "good" - but 12 fall outside of this range.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

South Yorkshire has 172 GP services, which are active under the Care Quality Commission (CQC), down from 173 in January this year.

To reach an overall rating, inspectors consider whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, which are each rated individually.

'Good' and 'outstanding' ratings are reviewed yearly by the CQC, who decide on the basis of any new evidence whether the service needs inspecting. As a result, one of the best practices has not been re-inspected since 2016, and others not since 2017.

The CQC is the public body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers.

87 per cent of the rated GPs are rated "good". The 12 which are outside of this range - with "outstanding" or "requires improvement" ratings - are listed below.

There are no longer any inadequate-rated GPs in the county.

1. Bentley Surgery

Bentley Surgery, on Doncaster High Street, was rated outstanding in 2017 and has been reviewed since, keeping its top rating.

2.

The practice on Chatham Street, Rotherham, was given an "outstanding" rating in its last inspection in 2017. It has maintained it in reviews since then, including the latest review in July 2023.

3.

Also known as Clover City Practice, Clover Group Practice or Darnall Primary Care Centre, the practice has an overall outstanding rating after its inspection in June 2022.

4. Conisbrough Group Practice

The practice, also known as the Health Centre or the Stone Castle Centre on Gardens Lane, Doncaster, received an outstanding rating in its latest inspection in 2016 which it has maintained following reviews since.

