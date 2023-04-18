News you can trust since 1887
The 19 healthiest neighbourhoods in Sheffield, based on 2021 Census, including Burngreave, Crookes and Sharrow

People in Sheffield are less healthy than they were 10 years ago, according to the results of the 2021 Census.

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST

The percentage of people in the city describing their health as ‘very good’ has fallen slightly from 46.73 in 2011, when the previous census was carried out, to 46.66 in 2021. That’s despite the figure for England as a whole rising significantly during the same time period, from 47.17% to 48.49%. The percentage of people feeling in very good health has also risen in other major cities, like Manchester (48.76 to 50.83), Leeds (48.08 to 49.52) and Birmingham (45.53 to 47.56).

The picture is very different depending where in Sheffield you look, with just over a third (36.81%) of those polled in one area of the city describing their health as very good, compared to nearly three fifths (58.61) in another neighbourhood.

Below are the 19 healthiest neighbourhoods in Sheffield based on the percentage of people living there who described themselves in the 2021 Census as being in very good health.

These are some of the healthiest areas in Sheffield, based on the results of the 2021 Census

1. Healthiest areas

These are some of the healthiest areas in Sheffield, based on the results of the 2021 Census Photo: Other

In Crookes, 50.17% of people described their health as 'very good' in the 2021 Census, compared to 54.3% in 2011. The 2021 figure was the 19th highest in Sheffield.

2. Crookes

In Crookes, 50.17% of people described their health as 'very good' in the 2021 Census, compared to 54.3% in 2011. The 2021 figure was the 19th highest in Sheffield. Photo: Sarah Smith

In Mosborough & Halfway, 50.56% of people described their health as 'very good' in the 2021 Census, compared to 50.5% in 2011. The 2021 figure was the 18th highest in Sheffield.

3. Mosborough & Halfway

In Mosborough & Halfway, 50.56% of people described their health as 'very good' in the 2021 Census, compared to 50.5% in 2011. The 2021 figure was the 18th highest in Sheffield. Photo: Google

In Totley & Bradway, 51.19% of people described their health as 'very good' in the 2021 Census, compared to 49.1% in 2011. The 2021 figure was the 17th highest in Sheffield.

4. Totley & Bradway

In Totley & Bradway, 51.19% of people described their health as 'very good' in the 2021 Census, compared to 49.1% in 2011. The 2021 figure was the 17th highest in Sheffield. Photo: Google Maps

