The 19 healthiest neighbourhoods in Sheffield, based on 2021 Census, including Burngreave, Crookes and Sharrow
People in Sheffield are less healthy than they were 10 years ago, according to the results of the 2021 Census.
The percentage of people in the city describing their health as ‘very good’ has fallen slightly from 46.73 in 2011, when the previous census was carried out, to 46.66 in 2021. That’s despite the figure for England as a whole rising significantly during the same time period, from 47.17% to 48.49%. The percentage of people feeling in very good health has also risen in other major cities, like Manchester (48.76 to 50.83), Leeds (48.08 to 49.52) and Birmingham (45.53 to 47.56).
The picture is very different depending where in Sheffield you look, with just over a third (36.81%) of those polled in one area of the city describing their health as very good, compared to nearly three fifths (58.61) in another neighbourhood.
Below are the 19 healthiest neighbourhoods in Sheffield based on the percentage of people living there who described themselves in the 2021 Census as being in very good health.