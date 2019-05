The CQC send in inspects to ensure that the accommodation and staff provide residents with a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service. These are the 18 the CQC have judged as ‘Require Improvement’.

1. Ash House Residential Home Safe - Requires improvement, Effective - Requires improvement, Caring - Good, Responsive - Requires improvement, Well-led- Requires improvement JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Balmoral Care Home Safe - Requires improvement, Effective - Requires improvement, Caring - Good, Responsive - Requires improvement, Well-led - Requires improvement JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Lower Bowshaw View Nursing Home Safe - Requires improvement, Effective - Requires improvement, Caring - Good, Responsive - Good, Well-led - Requires improvement JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Beechy Knoll Care Home Safe - Good, Effective - Requires improvement, Caring - Good, Responsive - Good, Well-led - Requires improvement JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more