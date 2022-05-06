Patients have rated their practices on a number of factors, including how easy it is to get through on the phone and how helpful the staff are, as well as overall patient experience.
These are the best rated GP surgeries for overall patient experience in Sheffield, according to the results.
Undefined: readMore
1. Manchester Road Surgery
92% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 484 Manchester Road, Sheffield, S10 5PN.
Photo: Google
2. Nethergreen Surgery
95% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 34-36 Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11 7EJ.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Stannington Medical Centre
98% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Uppergate Road, Stannington, S6 6BX.
Photo: Google
4. Valley Medical Centre
96% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 11 Johnson St, Stocksbridge, Sheffield S36 1BX
Photo: Google