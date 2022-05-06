These are the best rated GP surgeries for overall patient experience in Sheffield.

The 12 best GP surgeries in Sheffield, according to patients

Patients at GP surgeries across Sheffield have had their say in the GP Patient Survey.

By Kian Rains
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:58 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 2:06 pm

Patients have rated their practices on a number of factors, including how easy it is to get through on the phone and how helpful the staff are, as well as overall patient experience.

These are the best rated GP surgeries for overall patient experience in Sheffield, according to the results.

1. Manchester Road Surgery

92% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 484 Manchester Road, Sheffield, S10 5PN.

Photo: Google

2. Nethergreen Surgery

95% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 34-36 Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11 7EJ.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Stannington Medical Centre

98% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Uppergate Road, Stannington, S6 6BX.

Photo: Google

4. Valley Medical Centre

96% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 11 Johnson St, Stocksbridge, Sheffield S36 1BX

Photo: Google

