Teen battling blood cancer takes search for life-saving donor to England cricket one-day international against Pakistan
Cricket fans will be asked to support Sheffield teenager who has launched an urgent search to find a life-saving donor.
Haris Hussain, from Chapeltown, is battling blood cancer and desperately needs a stem cell transplant from a suitable donor.
A donor drive will be held at Headingley today during England’s One Day International against Pakistan, in an attempt to find a suitable match for the 18-year-old Sheffield United fan and the estimated 2,000 other patients across the UK in his position also seeking a donor.
Read More
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The event has been organised by Yorkshire Cricket Foundation – the charity arm of Yorkshire CCC – in aid of Haris, who is a keen cricketer and has represented the county at under-19 level.
Fans will be able to register as potential stem cell donors and get swabs taken to see if they are a match for any of those waiting, in a process which takes no more than five to 10 minutes.
More than 140 people answered the call when a similar event was held last month at Bramall Lane.
Sunday’s donor drive, organised in conjunction with the blood cancer charity DKMS, will take place at the main entrance to the ground, at Gate B, and will run from 9am to 6pm.