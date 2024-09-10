Parents who lost their six-year-old son earlier this year have donated over £6,000 to The Children’s Hospital Charity to fund a pain relief treatment which helped him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie and Richard Kelly received the news in October 2023 that their son, Teddy, had a high-risk neuroblastoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received care at the Haematology and Oncology department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, but five months later, it was found the cancer had spread.

Teddy sadly passed away on April 23 at home with his family.

Teddy (third left) and his brother Bobby, dad Richard, and mum Katie (Photo: @teddykelly145 on Instagram) | Richard and Katie Kelly

After receiving the news that the treatment was no longer working for Teddy, the family started an online GoFundMe appeal to raise money in case they needed to seek treatment outside of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This raised over £75,000 and has allowed them to start a foundation in Teddy’s memory, named Team Ted.

Their fundraising has helped provide a specialist photobiomodulation laser treatment, which Teddy received, for the department where he was treated.

It is used for pain relief and healing for painful ulcers caused by oral mucositis, a side effect of many cancer treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy Kelly received care for high-risk neuroblastoma at Sheffield Children's

The condition makes children miserable and impacts on their ability to eat and drink, often leading to weight loss and hospital admission for pain relief or specialist feeding.

Consultant in paediatric dentistry, Grainne Yesudian, wanted to introduce the service to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after seeing evidence of how effective its use was for paediatric patients in Glasgow.

It was introduced to the hospital in 2022, a first for paediatric oncology care in England and still one of only three places that offers it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive, with 70 per cent of children and young people at Sheffield Children’s Hospital saying laser treatment reduced their pain.

Teddy's mum, Katie, Previously worked at Sheffield Children's for over 10 years. | TCHC

One child said: “It’s the only thing that doesn’t hurt”, while another patient was driven three hours to Sheffield and back to his home in Scunthorpe for the pain relief.

Thanks to Charity funding, Dr Yesudian trained 12 nurses to deliver the laser treatment so it could be provided out of hours and at weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, the device needed to be serviced abroad, which took two weeks, leaving children - including Teddy - unable to access it for that time.

Dr Yesudian and her team realised they needed a second device to ensure this did not happen again.

Teddy sadly passed away in April 2024. | TCHC

Inspired by how much the treatment had helped him, his family chose to fund the second laser in his memory, which also means more children can be helped with the treatment than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie said: “We didn’t think twice about spending some of the money from our fundraising to buy the laser as it helped Teddy in so many ways and the thought that there was only one didn’t sit right with us.

“This will be used numerous times a day and will directly help other children just like Ted. We thank each and every one of you!”

Katie previously worked at Sheffield Children’s Hospital as a play specialist for over 10 years.

Teddy's family returned to Sheffield Children's to see the pioeneering equipment they had funded. | TCHC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Dunn, Grants and Projects Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Katie, Richard, and all of Team Ted. Teddy attended a few of our Charity events with his family, and everyone that met him commented on how wonderful he was.

“It’s incredible to see his family continue his legacy and this amazing donation will help so many children just like Teddy.”

To find out more about the TeamTed Foundation visit: https://www.instagram.com/teamtedfoundation/

To support projects like this visit tchc.org.uk/donate.