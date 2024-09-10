Team Ted: Family fund cancer pain relief treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital in memory of six-year-old
Katie and Richard Kelly received the news in October 2023 that their son, Teddy, had a high-risk neuroblastoma.
He received care at the Haematology and Oncology department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, but five months later, it was found the cancer had spread.
Teddy sadly passed away on April 23 at home with his family.
After receiving the news that the treatment was no longer working for Teddy, the family started an online GoFundMe appeal to raise money in case they needed to seek treatment outside of the UK.
This raised over £75,000 and has allowed them to start a foundation in Teddy’s memory, named Team Ted.
Their fundraising has helped provide a specialist photobiomodulation laser treatment, which Teddy received, for the department where he was treated.
It is used for pain relief and healing for painful ulcers caused by oral mucositis, a side effect of many cancer treatments.
The condition makes children miserable and impacts on their ability to eat and drink, often leading to weight loss and hospital admission for pain relief or specialist feeding.
Consultant in paediatric dentistry, Grainne Yesudian, wanted to introduce the service to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after seeing evidence of how effective its use was for paediatric patients in Glasgow.
It was introduced to the hospital in 2022, a first for paediatric oncology care in England and still one of only three places that offers it.
Feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive, with 70 per cent of children and young people at Sheffield Children’s Hospital saying laser treatment reduced their pain.
One child said: “It’s the only thing that doesn’t hurt”, while another patient was driven three hours to Sheffield and back to his home in Scunthorpe for the pain relief.
Thanks to Charity funding, Dr Yesudian trained 12 nurses to deliver the laser treatment so it could be provided out of hours and at weekends.
In 2023, the device needed to be serviced abroad, which took two weeks, leaving children - including Teddy - unable to access it for that time.
Dr Yesudian and her team realised they needed a second device to ensure this did not happen again.
Inspired by how much the treatment had helped him, his family chose to fund the second laser in his memory, which also means more children can be helped with the treatment than ever before.
Katie said: “We didn’t think twice about spending some of the money from our fundraising to buy the laser as it helped Teddy in so many ways and the thought that there was only one didn’t sit right with us.
“This will be used numerous times a day and will directly help other children just like Ted. We thank each and every one of you!”
Katie previously worked at Sheffield Children’s Hospital as a play specialist for over 10 years.
Angela Dunn, Grants and Projects Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Katie, Richard, and all of Team Ted. Teddy attended a few of our Charity events with his family, and everyone that met him commented on how wonderful he was.
“It’s incredible to see his family continue his legacy and this amazing donation will help so many children just like Teddy.”
To find out more about the TeamTed Foundation visit: https://www.instagram.com/teamtedfoundation/
To support projects like this visit tchc.org.uk/donate.
