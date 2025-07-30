Team St Luke’s in training for the Sheffield 10K
Members of the medical, hospitality, marketing, social work, fundraising and lottery teams are now regularly out running as they prepare to join fellow St Luke’s supporters on the start line of the Sheffield 10K.
Sheffield’s biggest running event will take place on Sunday September 28, with St Luke’s an official charity partner.
A highlight of Yorkshire’s running calendar, the Sheffield 10K draws thousands of runners of all abilities - and enthusiastic spectators - to the city’s streets.
And the St Luke’s staff team are now well into training as they prepare to join the many other runners donning the distinctive St Luke’s colours for the event.
To join them and the others runners making a difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients and their families visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/sheffield-10k