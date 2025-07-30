Team St Luke’s in training for the Sheffield 10K

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
They don’t just work for St Luke’s Hospice…they even find time to take part in fundraising challenges.

Members of the medical, hospitality, marketing, social work, fundraising and lottery teams are now regularly out running as they prepare to join fellow St Luke’s supporters on the start line of the Sheffield 10K.

Sheffield’s biggest running event will take place on Sunday September 28, with St Luke’s an official charity partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A highlight of Yorkshire’s running calendar, the Sheffield 10K draws thousands of runners of all abilities - and enthusiastic spectators - to the city’s streets.

The St Luke's staff team are in training for the Sheffield 10K.placeholder image
The St Luke's staff team are in training for the Sheffield 10K.

And the St Luke’s staff team are now well into training as they prepare to join the many other runners donning the distinctive St Luke’s colours for the event.

To join them and the others runners making a difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients and their families visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/sheffield-10k

Related topics:St Luke's HospiceSheffieldYorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice