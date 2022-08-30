Team Lucy is devoted to fundraising for Sheffield Children's Hospital

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey is taking on the 160ft abseil to say thank you.

Lucy underwent emergency brain surgery at Sheffield Children’s in August 2014, lasting nine hours, as well as several rounds of chemotherapy and stem cell treatment as she fought for life.

She would go on to spend the next five months on the Cancer and Leukaemia ward. Today, Lucy remains under the care of various teams at Sheffield Children’s managing the after-effects of treatment, but MRI scans continue to show no evidence of a relapse.

Mum Tracey explains: “Every year that passes is a huge milestone for us. She is doing remarkably well and is loving life. We are busy planning her ninth birthday party and sometimes I have to pinch myself that we’ve made it this far.

It is almost eight years since Lucy was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.

“Sheffield Children’s will always have a special place in my heart. I’m so thankful for everything this wonderful hospital has done and continues to do for Lucy. The professionals are the best in their fields and deserve the facilities to match their skills and expertise.”

The fundraising effort in Lucy’s honour has now raised over £50,000 for various causes including The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Tracey continues: “We tend to focus on fundraising just for Sheffield Children’s now as it’s such a special place for us. So many people think that the Charity just fund the ‘nice’ things, but as the parent of a poorly child, I quickly learned this wasn’t the case.

“The Charity have also provided world-class MRI scanners, the new Cancer and Leukaemia ward and hopefully soon a new helipad too.”

Lucy Needham and mum Tracey Evison.

In her next challenge, Tracey will be abseiling in The Children’s Hospital Charity’s newest fundraising event to raise money for Sheffield Children’s. Taking place on Saturday, October 8, the abseil on the Owen Building at Sheffield Hallam University involves 160ft of descent. In total, eight members of Team Lucy will be taking part.

Tracey adds: “We have done an abseil previously in the Peak District, but I’ve since realised this one is double the height! The initial tip back over the edge at 160ft is going to take some mental focus, but what Lucy has been through over the years will be at the forefront of my mind as I lean back to make that first step for the abseil.”

Over the last three years, the Team Lucy fundraising has been devoted to the appeal to build a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s, where Lucy received her treatment almost eight years ago.

Opened to patients in December 2021, the new ward is bigger and brighter, with improved spaces for parents to stay with their children and a dedicated playroom and schoolroom at the heart of the ward.

More patient bedrooms have en-suite facilities as well as a view of the park opposite the hospital, helping patients feel connected to the outside whilst they are getting better.

They also include new televisions, more storage space and added extras to help make it feel more like home. These include reading lights for patients and parents, as well as temperature controls for extra comfort.

To support Tracey’s fundraising in honour of Lucy, please visit: https://events.tchc.org.uk/fundraisers/traceyevison