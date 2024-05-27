Target Housing: 22 properties approved to support rough sleepers in Sheffield
A bid for new properties and bed spaces in South Yorkshire, for rough sleepers and those with related complex issues, has been approved.
Target Housing will purchase ten one-bed properties for rough sleepers thanks to a successful bid to the government and Homes England.
They have also been granted 12 bed spaces from the National Lottery Community Fund, for homeless women whose children have been taken away.
Steve Crane, Target Housing CEO, said: “As we know all too well, the homeless figure is rising.
“These much needed properties will provide accommodation and intensive trauma-informed support to the most marginalised individuals in society.”
The charity supports over 600 people who would otherwise be homeless, including those with mental health problems, substance misuse issues, and survivors of domestic abuse.
They have been providing supported accommodation services across South Yorkshire for over 30 years.
Mr Crane added: “We are aware that good quality homes, together with the appropriate support, are intrinsically linked with positive social outcomes.”
The acquisition of the 22 properties across the city will take place between now and March 2025.
People living in the properties will receive “person-centred, wrap-around support”.
