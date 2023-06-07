Syphilis diagnoses in Sheffield increased by over 300 per cent last year, as new figures show cases of the sexually transmitted infection is at the highest level for 75 years.

In Sheffield, the number of syphilis diagnoses rose by 329 per cent in 2022, increasing from a total of 17 registered in the city in 2021, to 73 in 2022.

Released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) yesterday, the data shows record levels of gonorrhoea and syphilis diagnoses in 2022.

The number of gonorrhoea diagnoses in Sheffield increased by just under 500 in 2022, going from 332 in 2021 to 809 in 2022. This equates to a rise of 134 per cent.

Diagnoses of both of the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are at record levels, nationally, based on the newly-released figures.

Gonorrhoea diagnoses increased to 82,592 in 2022, an increase of 50.3 per cent compared to 2021 (54,961) and 16.1 per cent compared to 2019 – prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – representing the highest number of diagnoses in any one year since records began in 1918.

Infectious syphilis diagnoses increased to 8,692 in 2022, up 15.2 per cent compared to 2021 (7,543) and 8.1 per cent compared to 2019, which is the largest annual number since 1948.

Following the release of the figures, a spokesperson for the UKHSA said the health body is ‘reminding everyone having sex with new or casual partners to wear a condom and get tested regularly, whatever their age or sexual orientation’.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, added: “We saw more gonorrhoea diagnoses in 2022 than ever before, with large rises particularly in young people. STIs aren’t just an inconvenience – they can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners. Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn’t use one the last time you had sex with a new or casual partner, get tested to detect any potential infections early and prevent passing them on to others. Testing is important because you may not have any symptoms of an STI.”

The figures show people aged 15 to 24 years remain the most likely to be diagnosed with STIs. In 2022, there were over 400 diagnoses of STIs made each day among young people

While STIs are usually easily treated with antibiotics, many can cause serious health issues if left untreated. Chlamydia and gonorrhoea can cause infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease, while syphilis can cause serious, irreversible and potentially life-threatening problems with your brain, heart, or nerves.

The UKHSA says testing is free and confidential and you should get tested even if you are not showing any symptoms.

Anyone wishing to get tested can use Sexual Health Sheffield, based at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on Glossop Road, Broomhill.

It provides a free and confidential sexual health service for people of all ages, including pregnancy testing and advice; contraception choices and advice; screening and treatment of sexually transmitted infections including HIV; free condoms; emergency contraception; advice on safer sex, sexuality and relationships; walk-in youth clinics for people aged 18 and under and vasectomy services.