Superhero baby Stan is the first to sign up for Sheffield Hospital fundraiser

The resuscitation of her baby boy at just seconds old has prompted a mum to back a fundraiser to thank the staff who saved his life.

Julie Larkin, aged 37, from Aston, gave birth to her baby boy Stan after an emergency forceps delivery, which left him needing lifesaving treatment at the Jessop Wing’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Julie and Stan are the first to sign up for this this year’s Sheffield Hospitals Charity fundraiser, Jessops Superheroes, and hope to raise hundreds of pounds for the maternity hospital.

Julie said: “For the majority of my pregnancy I had no complications, it wasn’t until the labour when some problems arose.

“I went into labour naturally, but three days later needed an emergency forceps delivery because Stan had turned his head and I couldn’t deliver him without help.”

“When Stan was born he wasn’t breathing and was rushed to NICU where doctors managed to resuscitate and stabilise him. Thankfully Stan was stabilised and could finally meet us. I am eternally grateful.”

“Initially I was so elated that he had finally arrived but so exhausted and tired that I didn’t realise the severity of the situation, which is probably a good thing otherwise I think I would have been hysterical.”

“The hardest thing was not being able to hold him until he was three-days-old because of all the tubes and monitors. When I could hold him and I could feed him for myself, it was a feeling I will never ever forget.”

Stan was allowed home just a few days later after a swift recovery, with no lasting effects from his traumatic birth, and now loves to spend time in the outdoors playing hide and seek with his mum and dad.

Julie and Stan will be taking part in the Jessops Superheroes to raise money for the Jessop Wing, but she said no amount of money could ever compensate for saving Stan’s life.

Jessops Superheroes sponsored by Dutton Recruitment, is a 2.5k family walk which takes place on Sunday, June 9 at Graves Park at 10.30am. There is a £15 minimum sponsorship for all who take part. All who take part will be given a free superhero bib or cape.

For more information, or to register, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/superheroes19 or call 0114 226 7351.