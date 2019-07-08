Suicidal man helped down from roof of Sheffield hospital

Emergency services were alerted to a suicidal man who climbed onto the roof of a Sheffield hospital.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 09:39
A suicidal man was helped down from the roof of the Northern General Hospital

The alarm was raised at 8.10pm on Saturday when a man was spotted on the roof of the Northern General Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said that, after speaking to officers and firefighters, the man ‘came down safely’ from the roof around two hours later.

He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

The Samaritans can be reached 24 hours a day on 116 123.