Storm Bert has caused flooding and major disruption across the UK.

There are 119 active flood warnings in England.

With one severe ‘danger to life’ flood warning issued for River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business.

Storm Bert has left devastation in its path, with many areas of the UK being impacted by disruption and flooding.

Many homes have been damaged in the flooding. In a statement, Louise Clark, General Insurance Policy Adviser at the Association of British Insurers, said: “Insurers expect bad weather to strike at any time and are geared up to deal with events like this as quickly as possible.”

Adding: “Their priority will be to help affected customers recover as quickly as is practical. If your property or vehicle has been damaged, contact your insurer as soon as you can for help and advice.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to safely clean-up your home.

How to safely clean-up your home after flooding

Before cleaning up your property take pictures of the damage to your home and contact your insurance company or your landlord if you rent, for advice or approval on any repairs.

It’s important to avoid being exposed to floodwater when cleaning up your home, GOV.UK advises residents to wear protective overalls or a waterproof apron, as well as rubber boots and waterproof gloves. They also recommend wearing a face mask and eye protection such as goggles, as scrubbing and hosing can cause the floodwater to splash on you.

Hands should be washed thoroughly with soap and warm water after each cleaning to prevent the spread of germs, whilst clothes used for cleaning should be washed on a separate cycle from other clothes.

If it safe to do so and a flood alert has been issues in your local area, switch off the electricity supply and avoid using devices that use gas or electricity as there is the possibility they could have got wet and could be damaged.

What support is available?

If you have been affected by flooding or are in an area where there is a flood alert you can contact the Floodline Helpline by calling 0345 988 1188. The helpline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People affected by flooding can contact their local authority for questions about what support is available for flood recovery and disposing of used sandbags or damaged furniture. There may be a local action flood group in your area, you can find out more about local support by contacting charity the National Flood Forum on 01299 403055.

It’s important to contact your insurance company and follow their advice, if you are unsure of your insurance status you can contact the Association of British Insurers for support and guidance.

What are the health risks of flooding?

Flooding can have a significant impact on our health, floodwater can contain items and bacteria that can make us unwell or cause injury. The items that could be hazardous to our health can include:

human and livestock waste

sewage

household, medical and industrial hazardous waste

physical objects - such as wood, vehicle debris and rubbish

wild or stray animals

petrol or oil spillages

Illnesses related to flooding is rare in England, however flood water can increase the risk of infection. Washing your hands using warm, clean water and soap is the most effective way to kill germs. Cold water can be used if no hot water is available, if there is no clean water disposable wet wipes and sanitising gel can also be used to clean all areas of the hands.

You can find out more information about how to look after your health, safely clean your home after flooding and what support is available at GOV.UK.