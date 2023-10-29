Georgia Bell’s life changed in ways she could never have imagined when she went from her busy job as a care worker to suddenly being told she had cancer in seven parts of her body.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old woman from Rotherham, who survived stage-four cancer, is urging people to support Stand Up To Cancer this autumn after being given the all-clear herself in January this year.

Georgia Bell, who lives at home in Wickersley with parents Louise and Chris, found a lump in her groin while having a bath last March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although she was not worried due to having been treated for harmless cysts previously, her mum urged her to see a GP, and she was booked in for a biopsy.

Aged 22, Georgia was told she had stage four Hodgkin Lymphoma, which had spread to seven parts of her body.

Intensive chemotherapy throughout the second half of 2022 made her so sick that she struggled to eat, and at one point did not eat anything for ten days.

Georgia during chemotherapy.

After six months of treatment, Georgia was given the momentous news that she is cancer free in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia said: “It was a huge shock to be diagnosed with cancer when I am so young. I did urge my boyfriend Callum to walk away when I was diagnosed, but he has been with me every step of the way and an amazing support.”

Georgia and Callum are moving into their first home together this month, and are hoping to start a family soon.

She has been told she could be in full menopause within the next ten years due to the treatment, and could not freeze her eggs due to complications.

She added: “Cancer can affect anyone’s life, at any time, so we really have no choice other than to unite against it and help support the scientists to keep making new discoveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Success stories like mine would not be possible without research into better and kinder treatments. That’s why I’m lending my support to this vitally important campaign.

“Now is the moment for everyone across Yorkshire to Stand Up To Cancer.”

Since the launch of Stand Up To Cancer in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £93 million, funding 64 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Georgia has been on many holidays since getting the all-clear, including to Cape Verde, Spain and Greece.

And with around 32,800 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the Yorkshire and Humber region, the need to keep advancing is clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why the charity is urging gym bunnies and sofa surfers alike to flex their fundraising muscles, and get sponsored to do 100 squats every day throughout November.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire, Jane Bullock, said: “We must go further and faster. One-in-two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can help beat it.