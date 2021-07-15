University of Sheffield research found that over half of GPs and community nurses questioned said they were having to adapt quickly to provide more end-of-life-care during the pandemic.

The findings have highlighted the toll it has taken on their mental health, with one respondent reporting: “Staff have been left broken and there are symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.”

Dr Sarah Mitchell, lead author of the research and a GP, said: “The first 10 weeks of the pandemic saw a significant increase in deaths in the community, deaths at home increased 77 per cent and deaths in care homes increased 220 per cent.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research in Sheffield has found the increased need for end of life care has had a detrimental impact on the mental health of GPs and community nurses

“Our research has highlighted the role of primary care practitioners in end of life care during Covid-19, which has been tough and demanding both physically and mentally. GPs and community nursing teams had to step up and adapt quickly to this increased need for end-of-life care, with district nurses carrying out more face-to-face palliative care.

“This has had a huge impact on the mental health of primary care staff. Nurses reported that they felt isolated, emotionally drained and frightened coming into work after witnessing high volumes of people dying as well as managing anxiety around Covid infection control.”

Over 500 nurses and GPs who took part in the research also highlighted the drawbacks of providing more palliative care virtually after guidance to decrease face-to-face contact.

Their responses highlighted how virtual contact could be confusing for some patients and they felt there was a loss of ‘professional intimacy’.

The research is the first UK-wide survey undertaken to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare services involved in the provision of community-based end-of-life care.