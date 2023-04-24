South Yorkshire residents who are eligible for a spring covid booster vaccine are being invited to grab a jab as the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme begins this week.

Spring covid booster vaccinations

This latest vaccination is being offered to those considered most at risk, following advice from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation, including those aged over 75, those aged five and over with a reduced immune system and older adult care home residents.

The NHS will be contacting eligible people to remind them that they can get the vaccine and where to get the jab locally, with the majority of appointments being delivered in communities by pharmacies and GPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Fitzgerald, NHS South Yorkshire Executive Place director and Vaccination Programme Lead said:

“We are working across the whole of South Yorkshire to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to those at the highest risk from severe illness. NHS staff have already begun administering spring booster doses to care home residents over the last two weeks, now it’s the turn of those over 75 and anyone over five-years-old who is immunosuppressed.

“Please do come forward when you are invited for your booster to ensure you and your loved ones stay protected. There is no need to contact your GP or the NHS, we will be in touch with you when it is your turn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those invited should make sure their appointment takes place at least three months since their last dose.

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but does not get invited can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on-site.

Dr David Crichton, NHS South Yorkshire Chief Medical Officer and local GP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we enter spring, it’s important to remember immunity from Covid vaccines declines over time. Unfortunately, the virus is still with us and affecting thousands of people across the UK every week. Vaccinations are still the best form of protection and are offered to those at greatest risk to help them to maintain strong protection from becoming seriously ill or needing treatment in hospital.

“I would urge anyone eligible for the spring booster to take up the offer to get their covid vaccination and give yourself protection this summer”.

The spring vaccination appointments will be offered until the end of June. Anyone who turns 75 years before then is eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone who was aged five on or before August 31, 2022 will also end after that date, following recent advice from the JCVI. Afte June 30, the NHS offer will become more targeted to those at increased risk, usually during seasonal campaigns.