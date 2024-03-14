Specialist physio clinic partners with new luxury care home to meet post-op need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donna Pierpoint, General Manager at Outram Fields Care Home explained, “In the Sheffield area there is a need for short term care after surgery (Private and NHS). Many patients are sent home early to recover post-op, with family and neighbours providing what is often a demanding task to support the patient in their recuperation. We are providing a unique to Sheffield, short stay package to suit individual needs and to assist patients in their progress and recovery, 24 hours a day.

“A vital part of the recovery is through physiotherapy rehabilitation. In my previous care home Karen Hodgson and some of the team at Hallamshire Physiotherapy regularly provided individual treatment for residents, they were very professional, helpful, well liked and delivered great results. I had no hesitation in asking the clinic to partner with us in this exciting new venture.”

Peter Thomason, Director of Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support local residents with their post-operative rehabilitation. Having seen first-hand the struggles that some individuals can have post-surgery, it is refreshing to know that there is high-quality care available at Outram Fields Care Home. We have experienced staff that have first-hand experience in post-operative rehabilitation from time within the NHS, which has given us the tools to offer effective and important rehabilitation."

In addition to providing physiotherapy rehabilitation, the clinic is delivering some highly informative talks for residents and the local community on subjects such as: Dizziness and falls; Living well after a stroke; Living well with Osteoarthritis.

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic was established in 2004 with the intention of providing a centre of excellence for physiotherapy, based on outstanding staff and a commitment to provide a high-quality service. Today the clinic has three locations and over twenty-four therapists providing specialist treatments in areas such as: Neurological Rehabilitation alongside the PD Warrior Programme, Balance/Vestibular Rehabilitation, Respiratory Treatment, MSK/Musculoskeletal Problems, Spinal Specialist Rehabilitation, Women’s and Men’s Health, Sports Massage and many more.