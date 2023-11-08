A South Yorkshire police chief has welcomed a ban on nitrous oxide, branding it a ‘significant step towards safeguarding communities and protecting the health and well-being’ of residents.

From November 8, possession of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’ and ‘hippy crack’, became illegal with repeat serious users facing up to two years in prison and dealers up to 14 years.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said the ban is ‘a crucial measure to address the growing concerns surrounding its misuse and the associated anti-social behaviour’.

“The ban will empower police officers to take immediate action against those found in possession of nitrous oxide, deterring its use and distribution. In turn, this will hopefully disrupt the supply chain and dismantle criminal networks involved in the illegal trade of this substance.