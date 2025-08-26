Less than a year ago, Doncaster midwife Lee Gigg found himself gasping for breath after running just 20 metres on the labour ward. He had dashed to help during an emergency but the short sprint left him struggling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was only about 20 metres, but I knew in that moment something had to change,” Lee recalls.

“If I couldn’t manage that without being out of breath, I couldn’t carry on being the kind of midwife I wanted to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After much thought, in September 2024 Lee made a life-changing decision to undertake gastric sleeve surgery. Since then, he has lost seven stone - and gained a new passion for running, fitness, and life itself.

Lee Gigg before and after.

By January this year, just four months after his operation, Lee tried his first run.

“It was tiny - one minute running, one minute walking. I remember thinking, ‘I’ll never be able to do this.’ But I kept going and eventually I managed my first 5km. It took an hour, but it was the start of something big for me,” he said.

That “something big” is now a 200km running challenge throughout August, with Lee aiming to raise £1,500 for an ECG machine for the maternity unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, through Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new machine will allow the team to carry out vital heart checks for pregnant patients without borrowing equipment from other departments - speeding up care and reducing delays.

Lee Gigg before.

“This isn’t just about pushing myself physically,” Lee said. “It’s about giving back to the service that trained me and supports women and families through some of the most important moments of their lives.”

By mid-August, Lee had already clocked up around 80km - including a 22km run - despite battling summer heatwaves and fitting training around his shifts.

“Sometimes I’ll get a lift to work and run home afterwards,” he explained. “It’s not always easy, especially in this heat, but I’m sticking to my weekly goals.”

Running isn’t the only new passion Lee has discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Gigg after.

Losing weight has also given him the confidence to try something he’d always dreamed of: horse riding.

“It’s something I never thought I’d be able to do. Now it’s become another hobby I really enjoy - it’s about making the most of my health and opportunities,” he said.

And while the physical transformation has been dramatic, the mental benefits have been just as important.

“I have far fewer down days now,” Lee explained.

“Running helps me clear my head after a tough shift, or wind down after a night shift. It’s not just exercise - it’s part of my wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We’re so inspired by Lee’s story. This is an incredible personal challenge that will leave a lasting legacy for maternity patients.

“His determination and will power to take on such a massive feat is inspiring and we wish him all the best with his remaining miles.”

Lee’s final kilometres will be completed at the end of August - but his running journey, and the impact of his fundraiser, are set to continue well beyond that.

“This has changed my life. “Now I just want to make a difference for others, too,” he said.

To support Lee visit his Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/midwife-lee.