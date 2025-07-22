South Yorkshire health bosses considers cutting NHS IVF treatment from two cycles to one

Couples struggling with infertility in South Yorkshire could soon see their access to free IVF treatment halved, as NHS health leaders weigh a major cost-saving measure amid growing pressure on local services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has launched a formal review into the number of NHS-funded IVF cycles currently offered to eligible couples, with a proposal on the table to reduce the provision from two cycles to just one.

The move comes as the NHS across England faces soaring demand and is under mounting pressure to prioritise core services such as GP access, elective surgery and urgent and emergency care. South Yorkshire ICB says it has a ‘duty to live within our financial allocation,’ and ensure public funds are spent where they have the greatest impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ICB spent more than £866,000 on IVF and ICSI treatments in 2021/22, excluding abandoned cycles.

The South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has launched a formal review into the number of NHS-funded IVF cycles currently offered to eligible couples, with a proposal on the table to reduce the provision from two cycles to just one.

Under the current policy, couples in Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham are all entitled to two free cycles of IVF if they meet strict eligibility criteria. This offer was standardised in March 2023 after a regional review increased Sheffield’s offer from one to two cycles, to ensure fairness across South Yorkshire.

However, the ICB is now reconsidering that decision, with one cycle emerging as the likely preferred option under a new cost-conscious approach.

A five-week public engagement period is due to begin soon, with the ICB aiming to conclude the review by the end of August and present a final recommendation to its board in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of IVF cycles offered by NHS bodies varies widely across England. Despite NICE guidelines recommending up to three full cycles for women under 40, nearly 70 per cent of Integrated Care Boards currently fund only one, with just 10 per cent offering the full three.

The review will also see the ICB adopt an updated Yorkshire and Humber-wide fertility policy, refreshed in May 2025, which defines who qualifies for NHS-funded treatment.

The final decision will be made in early September.