South Yorkshire community groups encouraged to apply for funding worth £10,000 as new grants programme is launched

The new South Yorkshire Health & Wellbeing Mayoral Community Fund has been launched by South Yorkshire Community Foundation, with a significant financial pledge from the South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis to support health and wellbeing across the region.

With a funding pot totalling £200,000, it will look to address key issues across South Yorkshire including, mental health, green social prescribing, physical wellbeing, and engaging young people in activities addressing health and wellbeing, with the focus on disproportionately affected communities.

Ruth Willis, CEO of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: "It’s a source of immense pride for our Foundation that Mayor Dan Jarvis has chosen us to host this important fund that everyone hopes will make a significant impact in our communities. We also anticipate further funding for green social prescribing initiatives coming on stream soon as part of the Green Prescribing Programme in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.”

Dan Jarvis MP.

South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis said: “The past 18 months have been extremely tough for so many of us, and our community groups have done tremendous work throughout the pandemic. If Covid has shown us anything at all, it’s how precious health and wellbeing is. I’m really pleased to launch this fund to help our community groups in the valuable work they do, from supporting mental health to enabling more active lifestyles.”

Support will be provided to community groups through a webinar on August 26 at 10 am.

Applications for the fund can be found at www.sycf.org.uk/mayoralfund