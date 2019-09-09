Son’s heartbreaking tribute as Sheffield Wednesday obsessed dad dies suddenly, aged 42
A heartbroken son has paid tribute to his ‘dad, best friend and soul mate’ after he died suddenly in his sleep, aged 42.
Ashley Hicks, former owner of The Mason Arms pub on Langsett Road, ‘passed away peacefully in his sleep’ on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old was an avid Sheffield Wednesday fan and regularly attended matches at Hillsborough along with his son Brandon.
Tributes have poured in for Ashley following the sad news of his death and a Just Giving page to raise money for his funeral has brought in more than £2,000 so far.
Customers at his former pub held a minute’s applause in memory of Ashley in the 42nd minute of England’s 4-0 win over Bulgaria on Saturday.
Brandon, who launched the Just Giving appeal to give his dad the ‘send off he deserved’, described him as the ‘best dad in the world and best friend to everyone’.
He said: “My dad sadly passed away in his sleep. I’m going to miss him every second of every day. He was my best friend, my soul mate.
“We did absolutely everything together. Festivals, nightclubs and going to see the mighty owls. He was the best dad anyone could ever ask for. He went far too soon and so unexpected.
“I know he will always be with me in my journey through life. I’m going to make him so proud. Always in my heart, my dad, my world.”
“I'll always love you dad you're in a better place now.”