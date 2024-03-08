Some hospital outpatient services to move into Barnsley shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Council purchased the leasehold for the Alhambra in September 2023, and announced yesterday (March 7) that outpatient services will open there, in a bid to reduce waiting times and alleviate parking issues at the hospital.

A health and wellbeing hub will be created, incorporating hospital services and fitness activities delivered by Barnsley Premier Leisure.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 visits a year could be made to the Alhambra instead of Barnsley Hospital, reducing traffic and parking around thehospital in an accessible location.

The project will also invest in the Alhambra, improving lighting, seating, and overall experience for customers.

The health and wellbeing hub will build on the successful NHS Community Diagnostic Centre, which opened in the Glass Works in April 2022.

The diagnostic centre has led to a 22 per cent uptake in breast screening appointments, and offers CT scans, ultrasounds, X-rays, and bloodservices.

Bob Kirton, Barnsley Hospital’s managing director added: “Feedback from staff and patients has consistently demonstrated Barnsley town centreis a popular and convenient location for healthcare appointments.

“Locating some of our outpatient hospital services in Barnsley’s Alhambra shopping centre will ultimately mean acute hospital services will have more space available to accommodate patients, staff, and facilities.”

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: "The health inequalities we face in South Yorkshire are stark. But we’re investing to tackle that challenge head on, by making access to healthcare easier.