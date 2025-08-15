Solar panels to power Barnsley Metrodome in £500k green upgrade

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:59 BST
Barnsley’s flagship leisure centre is set to go greener and cut thousands from its energy bills, after securing nearly half a million pounds for a rooftop solar panel scheme.

The £499,414 grant, awarded through Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, will pay for photovoltaic (PV) panels at the Metrodome Leisure Complex. Council bosses say the project will slash running costs, cut carbon emissions, and future-proof the popular swimming and fitness venue.

The funding comes from a national £60 million support package for leisure facilities with pools. While some money is aimed at keeping venues afloat in the face of rising costs, this grant is part of an investment push to make centres more energy-efficient in the long term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnsley missed out on cash for the scheme in a previous bidding round, but an underspend in the programme has now opened the door. However, work must be finished by 31 August, a tight turnaround the council says is achievable.

The £499,414 grant, awarded through Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, will pay for photovoltaic (PV) panels at the Metrodome Leisure Complex.placeholder image
The £499,414 grant, awarded through Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, will pay for photovoltaic (PV) panels at the Metrodome Leisure Complex.

If all goes to plan, the panels will save an estimated £45,000 in energy bills and cut 323.6 tonnes of CO₂ emissions over their lifetime. Without this grant, it would have taken more than a decade for the investment to pay for itself.

The panels will be owned by Barnsley Council, but Barnsley Premier Leisure which operates the Metrodome will take on responsibility for repairs, maintenance and eventual replacement, as well as benefiting from the energy savings.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice