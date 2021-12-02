The boost in pay for social workers in the county comes after a £15 million pound agreement between health and care organisations across South Yorkshire to pay the National Living Wage.

This announcement comes in the wake of care workers in Sheffield slamming the Government’s plans to boost and support social care, saying the money ringfenced for the sector is ‘not enough’ and does not support staff effectively.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care workers in South Yorkshire are getting paid the national living wage four months early.

The National Living Wage (NLW), which is due to rise nationally from 1st April 2022 to £9.50 per hour, will be brought forward and start this winter for all adult social care workers across South Yorkshire – equating to an additional 122 days of increased hourly pay in the run-up to Christmas.

Local Authorities, CCGs and NHS providers were able to agree on the salary uplift plans, which they hope will help to retain adult social care staff during the winter pressures - one of the busiest times of the year for health and care systems.

Pearse Butler, Independent Chair of South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw ICS, said: “We’re really delighted to be able to fast-track the salary increase for our adult social care workforce. They have given so much already in protecting our most vulnerable and frail communities across South Yorkshire, both before and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time in several decades that I can recall the NHS being able to invest in social care salaries equating to 17 weeks of higher pay which is the right thing to do at a time when the cost of living has risen sharply.

“This much-deserved salary increase will help to retain staff within South Yorkshire’s health and care system, whilst also incentivising others to consider a move into the social care workforce, which as we know, is a highly demanding but thoroughly rewarding career that makes a huge difference people across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.”