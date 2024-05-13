Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Understanding how cortisol affects recovery will help future patients.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital has created a test to measure the level of stress chemicals in your body.

Some children who do not produce enough of the stress hormone cortisol may struggle to stay healthy in stressful situations such as being ill or having an operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust plans to test healthy children so they can determine what a ‘normal’ stress response is.

Sheffield Children's Hospital needs participants to use the test, up to the age of 18.

Until now, the Short Synacthen Test has been used, which requires injections of the medicine Synacthen and blood tests.

But the new NeSST2 ‘sniff and spit’ test is needle-free, using nasal sprays and saliva samples instead.

The hospital is looking for 200 healthy children, aged 0 to 16, to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will have to collect four saliva samples at home over two days, and then head into the Clinical Research Facility for a two-hour visit.

The hospital will compensate participants, parents and carers with £25 for the study visit to help cover their expenses.