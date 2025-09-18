Smoking rates remain high in Rotherham as council steps up action on tobacco and vaping

Smoking continues to take a heavy toll on people in Rotherham, with rates well above the national average and thousands of lives shortened each year, according to a new report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 14.5 per cent of adults in the borough – about 30,800 people – were smokers in 2023, compared with 11.6 per cent across England.

The report, due before Rotherham’s Health and Wellbeing Board on 24 September, warns that smoking is also the biggest single driver of health inequalities, with higher rates among people in routine and manual jobs, those living in more deprived areas, people with mental health problems and some minority groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Rotherham, the impact is stark. Lung cancer rates are significantly higher than the England average, emergency admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are two-thirds higher, and more than one in ten pregnant women were recorded as smokers at the time of delivery in 2022/23.

Around 14.5 per cent of adults in the borough – about 30,800 people – were smokers in 2023, compared with 11.6 per cent across England.

The council has launched a new three-year Tobacco Control Work Plan, alongside a separate strategy to tackle the rise in vaping among children. A new “Vaping Harms Action Plan” is being drawn up after local surveys showed an increasing number of Year 10 pupils reporting regular vape use.

At the same time, partners across the borough have agreed a Rotherham Position Paper on Vapes, which aims to give residents consistent, evidence-based advice. The statement makes clear that vaping is significantly safer than smoking and is an effective quitting aid for adults. However, it also stresses that vaping is not risk-free, should not be used by non-smokers or young people, and that greater action is needed to prevent children from taking it up.

Under the commitments, local stop smoking services will integrate vaping into their offer, including supplying vape starter kits through the national “Swap to Stop” scheme. Schools will be supported to adopt vape-free policies, and enforcement of laws preventing sales to under-18s will be stepped up. Public advertising of vape products on council-owned sites will be restricted to health messages only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measures already introduced include a new Community Stop Smoking Service, support for pregnant women to quit, and the rollout of specialist services in local hospitals. National funding is also supporting extra face-to-face stop-smoking groups in deprived areas and targeted help for groups most likely to smoke.

At a regional level, Rotherham is part of the South Yorkshire Tobacco Control Alliance, which recently ran a mass media campaign under the “Smokefree Starts” brand. The campaign reached millions through TV, radio and social media, with evaluation showing that 30% of smokers cut down and 15% made a quit attempt after seeing it.

The Health and Wellbeing Board will be asked to back the new tobacco work plan, approve the vaping position paper, and support the development of the Vaping Harms Action Plan when it meets later this month.