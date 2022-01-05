The new campaign includes adverts across the city on buses, poster sites and social media.

The organisation hopes this will encourage smokers to reach out to their local Stop Smoking Service for free help and support in 2022.

Through this, smokers will have access to a “community of ex-smokers and a dedicated stop smoking advisor” as well as tools like Nicotine Replacement Therapy and e-cigarettes.

Greg Fell, director of Public Health at Sheffield City Council, has urged smokers to make it their new resolution to quit

Greg Fell, Sheffield’s director of public health, said: “Smoking is an addiction and we must support people to break the cycle of addiction. Our message to smokers this new year

is ‘you are strong enough to quit’, and if you’re ready, we have an outstanding local stop-smoking service, with advisors who will find the right way for you.”

According to the Government, 60 per cent of smokers in England want to quit, 10 per cent of whom want to do this within the first three months.

Often, people belonging to socially disadvantaged groups have a harder time quitting due to stress and higher rates of smoking among friends and family.

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) states that about 428,000 people could be lifted out of poverty if the cost of smoking was returned to the household. This includes

around 235,000 children, according to the public health charity.

Smokefree Sheffield said that by quitting, smokers could help put up to £5,000 back in their pockets each year, which can be used on food, clothing, housing, education, energy, and medical care.

Mr Fell claimed the new year was a great time to try quitting smoking for good.

He said: “January can be a hard time financially for a lot of people, but it is also a great time to make positive changes in your life.

“Quitting smoking not only improves health but also means people have more money to spend on other things, and that’s a great way to see instant rewards and benefits.”