Sleepless in Sheffield: Residents Rank Amongst the Most Sleep Deprived in Latest Study

Recent NHS statistics shockingly show that a staggering one in three people in the United Kingdom are grappling with insomnia. Google has witnessed a surge in searches, with ‘how to sleep better’ being queried 17,000 times and ‘sleep tips’ nearly 15,000 times over the past 30 days alone.
Curious about the numbers, BonusFinder investigated where Sheffiled comes in the rankings. By analysing NHS data for each city and examining Google searches for insomnia-related questions, a comprehensive sleep score has been calculated, revealing the ultimate ranking of Sleepless Cities in the United Kingdom, and Sheffield ranks fourth.

In the study, Sheffield secures the fourth position with a sleep deprivation score of 5.8 out of 10. On average, approximately 46 out of every 100,000 residents in this South Yorkshire city purchase insomnia medication monthly. Moreover, 525 out of 100,000 individuals in the population search for inquiries related to sleeplessness, such as 'how to improve sleep' or 'reasons for insomnia.'

Scoring the highest in the study, Birmingham emerges as the most sleep-deprived city in the UK, garnering a sleepless score of 8 out of 10. Data reveals that approximately 325 out of every 100,000 residents in Birmingham grapple with insomnia, resorting to prescription drugs for relief. Furthermore, residents of Birmingham conduct around 350 insomnia-related searches per month per 100,000 individuals.

