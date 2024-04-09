Sleepless in Sheffield: Residents Rank Amongst the Most Sleep Deprived in Latest Study

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Curious about the numbers, BonusFinder investigated where Sheffiled comes in the rankings. By analysing NHS data for each city and examining Google searches for insomnia-related questions, a comprehensive sleep score has been calculated, revealing the ultimate ranking of Sleepless Cities in the United Kingdom, and Sheffield ranks fourth.

In the study, Sheffield secures the fourth position with a sleep deprivation score of 5.8 out of 10. On average, approximately 46 out of every 100,000 residents in this South Yorkshire city purchase insomnia medication monthly. Moreover, 525 out of 100,000 individuals in the population search for inquiries related to sleeplessness, such as 'how to improve sleep' or 'reasons for insomnia.'

