Significant investment enhances facilities at Sheffield care facility

The Daley Care Centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield has undergone a significant investment to upgrade and enhance its facilities, further expanding the range of specialist care, support, and services it provides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly improved centre was officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn in a special ceremony celebrating its commitment to high-quality care, support and rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daley Care Centre is a purpose-built facility providing specialist care for individuals that require complex continuing care including ventilation and rehabilitation. We work collaboratively with external multidisciplinary teams from pre assessment to admission, to deliver packages of care tailored to individuals. recovering from acquired or traumatic brain injuries, strokes, motor neurone disease, and other complex neurological conditions. Its mission is to assess and rehabilitate people to the point where they can move forward with their lives, with a strong focus on evidence-based, individualised care.

Lynn Fearn, managing director, said: “Every rehabilitation journey is unique, but our principles remain the same. We are dedicated to supporting individuals in achieving measurable progress towards independence and an improved quality of life. This investment has allowed us to enhance our facilities and broaden our services, ensuring we continue to provide the highest standards of care and rehabilitation.”

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn (second right), with the team from The Daley Care Centre.

The upgraded centre features 24 spacious en-suite bedrooms, an on-site gym, a sensory area, and an independent living skills kitchen. These state-of-the-art facilities, combined with the expertise of the multidisciplinary team, enable The Daley Care Centre to deliver high-quality care and therapy that aligns with each person’s goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Sudworth, clinical commissioning support manager at The Daley Care Centre, added: “We deliver the highest standards of Personalised, Meaningful Care, We develop tailored strategies and timetables that focus on individual progress, while also fostering close collaboration with families, hospital consultants, GPs, and commissioning teams.”

The multidisciplinary team at The Daley Centre includes registered nurses, support workers, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists, working in partnership with neuropsychologists, speech and language therapists, and a specialist GP. This collaborative approach ensures that care is comprehensive, integrated, and designed to achieve the best possible outcomes for individuals in their care.

In addition to complex care and rehabilitation, The Daley Care Centre also offers respite care for individuals with nursing needs and rehabilitation who require short-term stays. This service provides vital support to families and unpaid carers, offering planned breaks while ensuring individuals receive specialist care in a dedicated environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It caters to individuals with a wide range of complex conditions, including acquired or traumatic brain injury; stroke; encephalitis; tracheostomy; ventilated clients; Guillain-Barré syndrome; prolonged disorders of consciousness (PDOC); mild challenging behaviour; spinal injury with head injury and complex medical nursing needs.

Beyond its exceptional care facilities, The Daley Care Centre is designed to create an environment that promotes recovery, independence, and well-being. The modern, spacious layout includes accessible spaces, lift and wheelchair access, and a welcoming atmosphere throughout. The catering team ensures that all meals meet residents’ nutritional needs while also prioritising enjoyment and variety.

The official reopening marks an exciting new chapter for The Daley Centre, reaffirming its position as a leading provider of complex care and rehabilitation. With its enhanced facilities and expanded services, the centre is set to continue making a profound difference in the lives of those recovering from complex neurological conditions.