So Disney brought Disneyland to her instead, treating the-seven-year from Sheffield to a special three day experience at a hotel in Staffordshire.

Lillia Sheppard, from Parson Cross, suffers Mitochondrial disease, and receives care from Bluebell Wood Hospice because of her condition. She loves Disney princesses, and couldn’t wait to meet Belle and Moana in particular.

Lillia was diagnosed with the condition at the age of five, but prior to that had a number of health problems. Her parents, Emma and Matt, first noticed she had an involuntary movement in her eye aged five months.

Sheffield youngster Lillia Sheppard was too ill to go to Disneyland - so Disney brought it to her. LIllia is pictured at the event at the Hoar Cross Hall Spa Hotel, with Moana, one of the Disney, characters, and her family. Picture: Rich Hanson/Still Moving for Disney

Her illness means she is non verbal and non mobile, and without head control. She also has impaired eyesight and is under the supervision of 14 different consultants.

Emma gave up work four years ago to become Lillia’s full time carer. But staff at Bluebell Wood, who provide respite care so that mum Emma gets to spend time with Lillia's older brother, Harrison, put Emma in touch with the charity Make-A-Wish UK– and after the charity heard Lillia’s story they put her down to visit Hoar Cross Hall Spa Hotel, where Disney brought a show and some of its best know characters to her, and several other poorly children.

During a three day visit, the hotel was transformed into Disneyland. Disney ran activities throughout each day, and characters spent time with the youngsters, including Belle out of Beauty and the Beast, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Tigger and Piglet.

Sheffield youngster Lillia Sheppard was too ill to go to Disneyland - so Disney brought it to her. LIllia is pictured at the Hoar Cross Hall Spa Hotel, with some of the Disney characters Picture: Rich Hanson/Still Moving for Disney

Emma, Lillia’s mum, said: “The hotel was absolutely amazing – magical. It was only an hour and a half from Sheffield, but it felt like a million miles. Words can’t describe how amazing it was. It was like being in Disneyland in Paris or Florida. The characters came up to her and she was smiling from the start. It’s a memory that will last with us forever.

“Mickey Mouse was a great favourite with her – she kept holding onto his nose.”

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, and England footballer Mason Mount were also at the event, with Kimberley spending a morning with Lillia, her parents and nine-year-old brother.

Emma added: “Lillia has been through a huge amount but seems to come through smiling every time. We love to keep making memories as a family, and this experience gave us the opportunity to do just that.”

Girls Aloud star, Kimberley, said: “I’m a massive Disney fan, so it was an absolute honour to be involved with this amazing event. It was a brilliant concept that allowed families to create magical memories that will last a lifetime. I particularly loved seeing the Wish children meeting their favourite characters, and the joy and excitement it brought. It was so special getting to know Lillia and her family, and to see first-hand how much this event meant to them.”