Nazia Begum, aged 43, from Burngreave, launched her business Mind and Bodee in November, with its main purpose to improve the wellbeing of customers through educating them on the benefits of products designed to improve gut health.

The business involves selling products that are designed to help with the immune system.

Nazia Begum launched a new business in Sheffield over fears of losing loved ones during the pandemic

The products are called Love Your Gut powder and capsules and are an Australian product which contains Diatomaceous earth – a type of powder made from the sediment of fossilized algae found in bodies of water.

This helps to clean out the accumulated build-up of waste, toxins, metals and mucous in the digestive system.

Mrs Begum said: “Soon as lockdown come around, I was in constant fear, my husband is diabetic and had pneumonia in the past, so I was terrified, so I started to research why people with diabetes and other conditions are at more high risk and it all come down to the immune system which made me look into it more.”

Nazia, a full time health and beauty worker, started to look at the benefits of having a healthy gut in lockdown and realised that a lot of people are not educated about the immune system.

She said whenever she was ill as a child, she would indulge in her mother’s chicken soup made from garlic, onions and chicken and she says it worked like a magic potion.

Mrs Begum said: “It was a month into the pandemic when I started to look at how we can change our lifestyles, and I looked at the food you eat and how it affects the immune system, so me and my husband both changed our lifestyles and then I thought it was important to educate people on what goes into our bodies.”

Having been on a mission to improve her mind health for several years, she discovered that certain foods cleared ‘brain fog’ and left her feeling more positive.

This pathway naturally led her to develop an interest in gut health, which formed the business idea.