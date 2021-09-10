Sheffield woman, 35, tells of fear she could lose out in lifesaving cancer drug ‘lottery’

Emma Metcalfe, 35, from Sheffield, was diagnosed with triple negative secondary breast cancer in January, a year after first being diagnosed with primary breast cancer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now she is one of the women with advanced breast cancer who a charity is warning face a lottery over whether they will be able to access, Trodelvy, a drug that could extend their lives.

Breast Cancer Now had been hoping drugs firm Gilead and NHS England would agree for Trodelvy to be provided free of charge to eligible patients, ahead of a National Institute for Health and Care (Nice) decision on wider NHS access next year.

Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield, South Yorkshire's main cancer hospital

The drug can benefit women with triple negative incurable secondary breast cancer, a cancer more common in women under 40 and affecting about 15% to 20% of all women with the disease.

Gilead has said it will introduce a pre-reimbursement access scheme for Trodelvy shortly after licensing but Breast Cancer Now said this will not guarantee that all women who need the drug will be able to receive it, and warns it will lead to an unfair system of “first come, first served”, or that the drug will only be available to those who can afford to pay for it privately.

Ms Metcalfe said: “Being told I had incurable breast cancer was a really dark time – having to tell my parents and brothers over the phone and lying awake cuddling my partner and crying together in the dark.

“I’m already on my second line of treatment since my secondary breast cancer diagnosis, my cancer is aggressive and doesn’t take long to outsmart whatever chemo drug we throw at it.

“I worry about my treatment stopping working and I’m painfully aware that I’m fast running out of options.

“That’s why Trodelvy is so important. I love my life and I still have so much more I want to do and this treatment could offer me more time.

“Knowing that Trodelvy is there but I can’t access, it is incredibly frightening.

“It’s heartbreaking to think I could miss out on this new drug by as little as a few months.”

Breast Cancer Now has asked Gilead how many patients could access the drug through the scheme but the numbers have not yet been confirmed.

The charity is calling on the public to sign its It’s Time For Trodelvy petition, which calls on Gilead to provide the drug free of charge on the NHS to all eligible women.

Dr Andreas Makris, co-chair of the UK Breast Cancer Group, said: “Trodelvy is a major advance for the treatment of secondary (metastatic) triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of the disease.

“Trodelvy has been shown to help women with the disease to live longer and it’s vital that women in the UK are able to access it immediately to give them the best chance of having more time with their loved ones.”

Gilead has been contacted for comment.