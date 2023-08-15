The young boy's mum said his newfound love of football has been "life-changing" for him and the whole family.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has shared a video showing support for The Children’s Hospital Charity and telling the story of 10-year-old Ronald, a patient from the hospital who fell in love with football during his treatment.

In the video, Bannan pledges support for the #5forTheo challenge, launched by Lioness and Charity patron Esme Morgan, where supporters attempt five keepie-uppies, nominate five friends, and donate £5 to the charity.

He shares the story of Ronald, who was diagnosed with autism when he was three and joint hypermobility a year later, which can cause him pain in his joints and more regular sprains and dislocations.

In 2021, Ronald tore all the ligaments in his knee and needed intense physiotherapy, but could not use typical tools like a zimmer frame due to the strain this would put on his other joints.

Sheffield Children’s neurodisability team, Ryegate Children’s Centre, invited him to join Ryegate’s football club as part of his rehabilitation.

Ronald’s mum, Christina, described his newfound love of football as life-changing. His dedication to football has made Ronald physically fitter which has had a huge impact on the whole family. They can now go on a dog walk together and do things as a whole family.

Ronald has hypermobility, meaning his joints have a large range of movement.

She said: “The care has been incredible. I don’t know what we would have done without the team. It can be really scary at times and they’re just there for you. They have helped me gain a very confident and happy little boy.”

The treatment team created a pathway with multiple clubs such as the Hillsborough Hornets, the Sheffield Wednesday Disability sessions, and is in the process of referring patients to the Sheffield United Derek Dooley sessions.

They set Ronald up to join the Sheffield Wednesday sessions during his treatment, which he still attends every week. He also joined the Hillsborough Hornets and has recently been selected to play in their league.

After tearing all of the ligaments in his knee, Ronald developed a love for football

Jason Pilling, Therapy Assistant at Sheffield Children’s, said: “We set up this group originally to help children with developmental coordination disorder, autism, ADHD and learning difficulties to be able to participate in a sport they would enjoy.

"It was an inclusive football session to learn the basic skills, confidence and social skills to help them join a local football group."