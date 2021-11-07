Sheffield United fans join Sheffield Wednesday supporters to help ex-Owls ladies player Kira Roberts
Matt Garnett, from Crookes, has arranged a charity football match at Hillsborough Arena this afternoon, which he hopes will help raise the £45,000 needed to pay for an operation for Kira Roberts, who suffers from gastroparesis.
The illness caused her to lose around a third of her body weight and means Kira cannot process food.
Mike, a family friend said: “It’s vital that she gets her openation. She’s lost something like four stone in four months.”
"I've organised a charity football match which is taking place this coming Sunday (November 7)at Hillsborough arena, 2pm kick off. It's Owls v Blades fans.
“We are trying very hard to help raise the £45,000 needed for the operation she needs and get her life back on track.”
The players are paying £20 each. Spectators will be paying £2 per person, there will be a raffle and auction for a signed shirt.
Kira, aged 22, was a promising young player for the Owlesses before her illness, needs £45,000 for the treatment she requires, which she can’t get on the NHS.
The gastroparesis has led to her being fed through a tube as she drastically tries to put on some of the weight that she’s lost because of her illness.
The illness came after she fell into a canal whilst rowing for the University of Lincoln in December 2020, leading to a virus, and a form of viral hepatitis.
You can find Kira’s GoFundMe page here.