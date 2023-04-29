Tradesmen across Sheffield are being encouraged to get hands on and ‘check your tools’ by builder’s merchants MKM in the name of testicular cancer awareness.

Following on from the launch of their ‘Check Your Tools’ campaign last year, MKM’s branches in Sheffield have partnered with the Oddballs Foundation to increase awareness and knowledge around testicular self-examination, while raising awareness and helping to break down barriers and encourage open conversation amongst men.

Testicular cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in men aged 15-49, with 2,300 new cases diagnosed annually. Despite being one of the most treatable forms of cancer in men if caught early enough, the illness still claims an average of 60 lives in the UK each year.

Nicola Ollett, Head of Marketing at MKM, said: “As April marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, we are encouraging our branches and customers to grab the opportunity to do some good and potentially save some lives along the way.

Testicular cancer awareness charity Oddballs and builder's merchants MKM have team up for the 'Check Your Tools' campaign to get tradesmen to see their 'gear' is in good working order.

“One of the biggest issues surrounding self-examination is a lack of knowledge as to what to look out for, but a self-exam only takes a minute and being familiar with the look, feel and shape of your testicles can help you spot any abnormalities early.

“Testicular cancer is highly treatable if caught early enough, so regular self-examination really does make all the difference.

“It’s all about communication and knowledge – some of our customers might turn a shade of red in the face when we tell them how important it is to check their tools but this is a message we are 100 per cent behind and we won’t shy away from a potentially awkward conversation if it means we are raising awareness.”

The OddBalls Foundation was founded in 2015 and educates people on the basics of Testicular Cancer, encouraging regular self checking to promote early diagnosis; ultimately, saving lives.

Kieran Kelly, Foundation Manager at The OddBalls Foundation, said: “Working with MKM last year was fantastic in terms of spreading the word of how important self-examination can be.