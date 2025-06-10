Sheffield Teaching Hospitals to receive new radiotherapy machine as part of wider national rollout

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is set to get a new state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine, as part of a wider national Government investment announced at the end of May.

The new linear accelerator (LINAC) – which will replace an older machine at Weston Park Cancer Centre – will be used to provide radiotherapy treatment to cancer patients across the region.

The Trust is one of 28 hospitals across the country to have been awarded the funding, which has prioritised replacement of machines that are currently older than 10 years.

The advanced technology, which will complement Weston Park Cancer Centre’s existing fleet of hi-tech radiotherapy machines, will also help doctors deliver precise treatment to reach cancers in difficult-to-treat areas such as the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. The new upgraded equipment will also help some patients receive fewer rounds of treatment using the latest advances in radiotherapy treatment.

Linear accelerators precisely target tumours whilst reducing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues and vital organs

The nationwide rollout of the cutting-edge equipment will commence from August.

Radiotherapy is a precise treatment which works by shrinking or destroying cancerous cells using high-energy radiation in carefully measured doses. Almost half of all people with cancer have radiotherapy as part of their treatment plan.

Dr Lucy Walkington, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Clinical Director for Weston Park Cancer Centre, welcomed the news: “We are very grateful for this funding, which together with our own programme to constantly renew and modernise our radiotherapy equipment, will ensure that we continue to offer our cancer patients the very best possible care. Advances in radiotherapy treatment have been rapid in the last decade, so together with our existing fleet of state-of-the-art radiotherapy machines, this upgraded equipment will help even more cancer patients receive precise and timely treatment. Newer machines can also deliver higher doses over less time to some tumour types.”

In addition to the new radiotherapy machine, cancer care in the region was also bolstered last year with the opening of a new £4m nuclear medicine and molecular radiotherapy suite. This uses high-precision technologies that can detect, image, and track tumours in real time, which will be critical in helping Weston Park Cancer Centre deliver a wave of newly targeted treatments due to come on board in the next few years.