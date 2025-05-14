Sheffield Teaching Hospitals pharmacist becomes first honorary professor in critical care pharmacy in the UK

A leading consultant pharmacist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has become the first honorary professor in critical care pharmacy in the UK.

Dr Richard Bourne, who has helped shape international clinical pharmacy practice and research around safe and effective use of medicines in critically ill people requiring critical care, has been awarded the honour by the University of Sheffield.

The honorary professorship, which is among the highest honours granted by the University, has been given in recognition of his outstanding clinical and academic leadership in the field.

A clinical-academic critical care pharmacist, Richard has held critical care leadership roles with NHS England, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the United Kingdom Clinical Pharmacy Association, the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine and the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine.

His current research focuses on optimising medication-related outcomes for people during and after a critical illness.

As an Honorary Professor, Richard will play an active role in embedding research and evaluation into clinical pharmacy practice and nurturing future clinical-academics in pharmacy and other healthcare professions.

Reflecting on his appointment, Richard said: “I am delighted to receive this honorary position at my local university. Clinical-academic careers in pharmacy remain uncommon in the UK, and I have been fortunate to benefit from the support of the Trust and the NIHR throughout my post-doctoral training, development, and mentorship. This recognition is an important opportunity to strengthen local research collaborations and further engage pharmacy and other healthcare professional colleagues in clinical-academic activities."

Professor Susan Matthews, Professor and Head of Pharmacy at the University of Sheffield, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Richard is joining us as our first Honorary Professor as we build pharmacy at the University of Sheffield. Building on his unique expertise as a clinical academic in critical care, he will be vital in developing the research agenda particularly in how we work with local pharmacy organisations and employers. As a Consultant Pharmacist, he will be a fabulous role model for our students showing the importance of research in clinical practice.”

Graham Marsh, Chief Pharmacist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a highly deserved honour which recognises Richard’s dedication to providing exceptional patient care over the past 25 years within the critical care arena, becoming a consultant pharmacist in 2009 and leading on numerous academic research projects involving medicines safety and optimisation within the critical care service. As a recipient of NIHR awards, grants and other research funding, Richard has been pivotal in leading clinical research within the pharmacy profession, locally and nationally.”

Dr Nick Lyons, Medical Director (Development) at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This award acknowledges the importance of having more healthcare professional role models like Richard involved in research. We are very proud of Richard’s contribution to research over many years and his unstinting commitment to delivering high quality patient care now and in the future.”