It is one of six new centres across the country to be awarded the Tessa Jowell Centre of Excellence status this year, taking the total number across the UK to 17.

Mr Y Al-Tamimi, consultant neurosurgeon and cancer site lead for neuro-oncology at the hospitals trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our neuro-oncology team for the outstanding care and commitment they have shown in providing excellent care for our patients, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The neuro-oncology team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

“To be awarded the Tessa Jowell Centre of Excellence status is testament to their efforts and we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the combined ambition to make excellent care accessible for all people with brain tumours across the UK.”