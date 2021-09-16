Sheffield stroke team takes on latest challenge to help boost services for patients

The Sheffield Stroke Service includes specialist acute units at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, a specialist stroke rehabilitation unit in the community, and a specialist community team, which provides rehabilitation at home, and cares for up to about 220 patients at any one time either at the hospital or in the community.

It also provides initial specialist care for stroke patients across the South Yorkshire region.

The dedicated team has taken on a number of innovative fundraising challenges in the past and is now taking on the 14-mile Sheffield Round Walk to raise funds to be able to purchase iPads, tablets and technology and allow them to deliver remote service more easily.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Stroke unit

They will also set up more specialist training for stroke patients, their carers, family members, as well as the stroke team, to ensure that stroke patients have the right specialist support, at the right time, when face to face contact may not always be available.

The walk will begin at the Hunters Bar entrance of Endcliffe Park at 10am on Saturday, October 2, and will go through the Mayfield Valley, Beauchief Abbey and Graves Park before returning to Endcliffe Park.

People are being urged to take part – either for the whole walk or just part of it.

Dr Amanda Jones, clinical lead for the Stroke Service, said: “The past year in particular, has been tough for everybody, but it’s been especially challenging to deliver services that rely on face-to-face interactions. The way that we work has changed and will continue to change, but it is crucial that we continue to provide specialist treatment and support for stroke patients, their carers and families, so raising funds to further improve stroke patient’s support and experience is extremely important.

Sheffield hospitals charity

“The event is also an opportunity for us to raise awareness of the devastating impact of stroke, and the importance of recognising the signs of stroke, and dialling 999 immediately if you suspect a stroke.

“We hope that this challenge will raise money, will raise awareness and make a real difference to stroke survivors and their families. But we also want it to be a really fun filled day.”